"Acting like a f*****g drug dealer, telling me I can't go and do this sh**" - Tony Ferguson believes he should have "sued" UFC for bad treatment

Tony Ferguson has had one of the craziest turnarounds in UFC history. After going on a 12-fight winning streak, 'El Cucuy' has lost his last three fights to the best lightweights in the UFC - Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush. The Ultimate Fighter season 13 winner is now looking to get back on track against the always dangerous Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

Ferguson has never been shy about saying what is on his mind. 'El Cucuy' has countless memorable moments on the microphone, including his altercation with Fabricio Werdum and when he told everyone about his favorite ninja turtle. At the UFC 274 media day, the former interim champion sounded off on UFC president Dana White and the UFC by saying:

"I want to go do pro wrestling... I wanna go do all these things, but then I have this guy right here acting like a f****ng drug dealer telling me I can't do this s**t. I wanna go make more money for my family."

Ferguson was referring to Dana White. 'El Cucuy' continued his rant at the UFC 274 media day by saying:

"I'm gonna get stripped of my title because I f***ing took a bad fall on accident. I should have sued."

Ferguson was forced to pull out of a 2018 title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov due to a freak knee injury when he slipped on an electrical cord at a television studio. The UFC chose to strip him of the title after the injury. 'El Cucuy' has not had it easy, but he has earned everything accomplished throughout his career.

Tony Ferguson thinks Michael Chandler is "looking past him"

Ferguson has several reasons to be motivated for UFC 274. 'El Cucuy' has gone on the record saying Chandler has "Dana White privilege" because of how fast he fought for a UFC title. The former UFC interim champion also needs to get back into the win column after losing his last three fights.

However, Ferguson believes Chandler is not as motivated about the matchup. During the UFC 274 media day, 'El Cucuy' had this to say about Chandler:

"He's a good puzzle, but I think he's looking past me."

After an unbelievable UFC debut in 2021, Chandler took losses against Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Although 'Iron' and 'El Cucuy' still have tremendous value if they lose, both fighters are fierce competitors looking for the satisfaction of winning.

