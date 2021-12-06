Conor McGregor spells out why he considers Khabib Nurmagomedov 'good, not great'; says The Eagle's legacy is 'toast'

Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter to compare his legacy to that of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irishman replied to a tweet from Will Harris, a content producer who was often seen documenting Khabib Nurmagomedov's career on YouTube channel Anatomy of a Fighter, when the latter was active.

When Will Harris asserted that McGregor used to cut too much weight during his reign in the featherweight division, Conor McGregor furiously responded by saying that Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy is 'toast' whereas the Irishman is still competing in the UFC. He said:

"Deaths door? That’s your side. I never missed weight or pulled out once! And I ran through the division in the process. Finishing with the fastest KO ever in a UFC world title fight. My weight rise was done flawlessly. We will disagree on legacy yes. As his one is already toast."

McGregor also slammed 'The Eagle' for his low knockout rate and claimed that the Russian was just a 'good' fighter.

"Yes. Good, not great. Low KO rate. Can’t kick whatsoever. Never moved up in weight class despite almost dying trying to make weight. Pulled out of fights multiple times. Retired early. All of which lead him to a good fighter, not great. He’d a good few months, that’s it."

McGregor and Harris were seen going back-and-forth on Twitter, however, 'The Notorious' commended Harris for his YouTube channel and content and exited the conversation on a lighter note.

Will Harris filmed Conor McGregor's infamous bus incident where the Irishman attacked Khabib Nurmagomedov before UFC 223

Anatomy of a Fighter's Will Harris, in his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, that he was the one to record the moment when Conor McGregor, along with his crew, tried to attack Khabib Nurmagomedov on the bus when the latter was in New York before his title fight at UFC 223.

Deadspin @Deadspin Update: Two UFC 223 fights have been canceled after fighters suffered injuries in the Conor McGregor bus attack deadsp.in/7wUhu7T Update: Two UFC 223 fights have been canceled after fighters suffered injuries in the Conor McGregor bus attack deadsp.in/7wUhu7T https://t.co/NCv6dA9AbJ

Harris recalled the experience and said that Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team did not know that it was Conor McGregor throwing the dolly on the bus.

Harris also revealed that he gave the controversial footage to the UFC, and that was the footage that the organization used for its Embedded episode for UFC 223, which is the most viewed episode of the UFC Embedded series ever.

Watch Will Harris speak about the situation with Joe Rogan below:

Watch UFC 223 Embedded Episode 5 below:

