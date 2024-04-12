Conor McGregor stakes claim to limited edition UFC 300 gloves: Here's who's getting the first two of 25

Conor McGregor is vying for one of the limited edition gloves unveiled by Dana White ahead of UFC 300.

As the highly anticipated UFC milestone pay-per-view approaches, the MMA organization is pulling out all the stops to elevate the occasion to new heights. With this in mind, the UFC CEO recently launched a collection of only 25 exclusive special edition gloves, each featuring a unique design and vibrant color.

White said in the video:

"We just launched our new UFC fight gloves. They’re launching this weekend, the weekend of UFC 300, and I’ve created 25 limited-edition gloves, trust me when I say this, these things are so bad*ss. I’m giving them to the 25 of my closest friends and the people that I know. Sorry, unfortunately, I’m getting No. 1, [Joe] Rogan’s getting No. 2."

White also revealed that fans have the opportunity to win a pair of these coveted gloves. Among the limited 25 pairs, numbers 15, 19, and 22 have been set aside specifically for lucky fans.

The former two-division UFC champion jumped into the comment section of White's post and declared his demand for the No. 12 gloves to be reserved exclusively for him:

"Number 12 for the Mac!"

UFC 300 is slated to take place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is poised to showcase a lineup of 12 present or former UFC champions on the 13-fight card.

Check out the main card for UFC 300 below:

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill: light heavyweight title

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan: strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway: 'BMF' title

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan: lightweight

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage: middleweight

Dana White set to award $300k performance bonuses at UFC 300

Ahead of UFC 300 this Saturday, Dana White revealed that the promotion will award $300,000 bonuses for this monumental event.

The announcement came during the pre-fight press conference held on Thursday, where several fighters had advocated for larger bonuses given the significance of the occasion. Noting that $100,000 bonuses were awarded at UFC 100.

During the presser, White asked the onstage fighters what the increased bonus should be. In response, the athletes unanimously called for it to be raised to $300,000. Without hesitation, the UFC CEO firmly declared, "Done."

Conor McGregor turned to X to convey his enthusiasm about the revised payout system, indicating that it would result in intense matches and enhance the overall quality of the event. He also praised White for his generosity.

