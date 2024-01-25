Conor McGregor-starred 'Road House' remake update fails to impress UFC fans - "Got slept so hard he ran away to do movies"

Conor McGregor is set to make his silver screen debut soon. However, UFC fans don't appear too interested in news regarding the film's trailer release date.

McGregor will be featuring in a highly anticipated remake of the 1989 classic 'Road House' starring Patrick Swayze. Hollywood veteran Jake Gyllenhaal will serve as the film's frontman and protagonist. The movie will not be released in theaters but will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on March 21.

McGregor and Gyllenhaal notably caused quite a stir among fans after filming a scene for their movie during the UFC 285 event in March last year. They even shot a few scenes at the pre-fight weigh-in ceremony.

Expand Tweet

As per reports, Gyllenhaal will play Swayze's role as the main character in the film, an ex-UFC fighter who's hired as a bouncer in a troubled Florida Keys bar. While the Irishman's role is still unknown, it's believed that he'll be playing Jimmy Reno, the antagonist's right-hand henchman portrayed by Marshall Teague in the original.

While many film connoisseurs look forward to a classic like 'Road House' being remade, fight fans don't seem keen at all. After the UFC shared a movie poster via their official X handle, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"McTapper got slept so hard he ran away to do movies."

Another fan wrote:

"Announce [UFC] 300 main event frauds."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @ufc on X

When Conor McGregor opened up about becoming friends with Jake Gyllenhaal on 'Road House' set

Last year, Conor McGregor opened up about his experience filming 'Road House' with his co-star Jake Gyllenhaal and spoke about how they became close friends. As mentioned, McGregor and Gyllenhaal are set to feature in an Amazon Prime exclusive and spent a lot of time together during the film's production.

Expand Tweet

In an interview with MMA-based influencer Robbie Fox, McGregor outlined the process of training and filming with the Hollywood star. Praising his co-star, the Irishman said:

"He's a great guy. He's a great, great guy. He was very patient with me, and I was very patient with him. We understood our skill set and what we brought to the table. A dear friend of mine now, Jake Gyllenhaal, is. We doing a great movie... I'm doing the best I could with what I had at my disposal."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below (7:00):