In the latest development of the brewing rivalry between Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez, the UFC star wasted no time firing back at the renowned boxer. McGregor's swift response came after Alvarez's cryptic words, as the exchange between these two combat sports icons intensifies.

Taking to his Twitter handle, McGregor didn't hold back in expressing his thoughts on Alvarez, referring to him as a "little ginger sausage" while making a bold claim:

"Canelo, you little ginger sausage. I’d beat you with NO HANDS. Don’t forget."

The unexpected call-out from McGregor to step into the boxing ring against Alvarez has captivated the combat sports world, with fans eagerly speculating about the possibility of this epic showdown.

'The Notorious', known for his charismatic personality and dominant performances in mixed martial arts, has never shied away from aiming high and pushing boundaries.

Alvarez, on the other hand, has established himself as one of boxing's most formidable talents, with an impressive track record and multiple world titles to his name. His cryptic response, declaring that he would beat McGregor with one hand, only adds to the intrigue surrounding a potential clash between these two titans from different realms of combat sports.

As the verbal sparring continues between McGregor and Alvarez, fans are left wondering if these fiery exchanges will translate into an actual fight. While nothing is set in stone, the back-and-forth banter between these two larger-than-life figures has ignited a firestorm of excitement and anticipation among fans worldwide.

Dana White confirms Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight; reveals timeline

UFC President Dana White has shed some light on the highly anticipated matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Speaking at the post-event media scrum for UFC Vegas 73, White confirmed that a deal is in place for the clash between the two fighters.

While McGregor is currently in the process of filling out the paperwork to enter the USADA pool, White made it clear that he is not directly involved in that aspect and does not have detailed information on the timeline. The UFC President stated:

"He's filling out the paperwork. I don't know how soon that will be done or what's going on with that. That's his business that he's handling with USADA. But it's all in motion."

The potential showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler promises to be a blockbuster event, and fight enthusiasts are counting down the days until they can witness these two formidable fighters collide inside the UFC octagon.

