Conor McGregor switches sides to root against Israel Adesanya in raging 'Africa' debate

Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya share a remarkable rapport, with the Irishman once lauding Adesanya as one of the true remaining high-level performers in the sport. The two fighters were previously represented by Paradigm Sports Management, and the professional association may have laid the foundation for the genuine camaraderie between the two fighters.

While McGregor was mostly represented by Audi Attar, the founder and CEO of Paradigm Sports, Adesanya and several prominent fighters, including UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, were represented by Paradigm agent Tim Simpson.

However, Simson then formed his own management company, Chosen Advisory Group, earlier this year. ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto revealed that several prominent stars from the Paradigm roster will join Simpson's team, a report that the management company confirmed in a press release.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Big news in MMA management space, longtime Paradigm agent Tim Simpson has founded a new firm, Chosen Advisory Group. His initial roster is Adesanya, Edwards, Prochazka, Holloway, Casey O'Neil , Jack Della Maddalena, Muhammad Mokaev, Jack Hermansson and Don Madge.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Big congrats to Tim Simpson on the start of his new management firm Chosen Advisory Group.



Tim is incredibly sharp and will no doubt continue to do great things in the management space.



Tim is incredibly sharp and will no doubt continue to do great things in the management space.

Here is a release about his new venture and clients:

Conor McGregor, known for his unwavering loyalty to his management team, has a history of reacting strongly to fighters seeking representation from other firms. Notably, he engaged in a heated Twitter exchange with Tony Ferguson, whose fallout with Paradigm Sports Management was widely publicized. Ferguson even asserted that UFC president Dana White informed him that he had been wronged by the management firm.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya now faces a formidable threat in the form of Dricus du Plessis, who solidified his status as the next title challenger with a sensational TKO triumph over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

The intense rivalry between Adesanya and du Plessis goes beyond simply fighting skills and competitive spirit. Both fighters have engaged in heated exchanges, questioning each other's African heritage. The captivating narrative has gripped fight fans, and the combat sports community got a glimpse of how the emotionally charged rivalry would unfold when Adesanya stepped in to face off against Du Plessis following his victory at UFC 290.

UFC @ufc ADESANYA ENTERS THE OCTAGON WITH DU PLESSIS #UFC290

Amidst all that, Conor McGregor has apparently switched sides and decided to root against Adesanya in the raging debate. The Irishman reacted to Du Plessis' victory at UFC 290 on Twitter, enthusiastically writing:

"Huge congrats to South African MMA and South Africa, period! That is an incredible win for them inside the UFC’s Octagon! Title fight next for sure! Let’s go S.A"

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

"Huge congrats to South African MMA and South Africa, period! That is an incredible win for them inside the UFC's Octagon! Title fight next for sure! Let's go S.A"

When Conor McGregor backed Israel Adesanya and extended his support to the middleweight following loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281

Israel Adesanya lost to longtime rival Alex Pereira at UFC 281 in the final moments of the last round of the fight. Adesanya was dominating the majority of the fight, and according to Conor McGregor, the result would have been different under old MMA rules.

McGregor took to Twitter to claim that 'The Last Stylebender' would have emerged victorious without time limits on rounds. Reacting to the fight and a potential rematch at that point, McGregor wrote:

"A really solid fighter this guy is! Stability. Himself and @stylebender is one hell of a rivalry! I can’t wait to see it unfold! Izzy so close each time. No time limit and Izzy still has that belt. Excited for their forthcoming! Team @ParadigmSports all the way!"

Check out the tweet below:

Adesanya eventually avenged his loss to Pereira at UFC 287, this time under the representation of Tim Simpson's new company Chosen Advisory Group.

