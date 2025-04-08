Conor McGregor tags Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta under Jon Jones' IG post featuring collab with popular clothing brand

Conor McGregor recently reacted to a post of Jon Jones kicking off a giveaway campaign on Instagram.
The UFC heavyweight champion announced a $5,000 YoungLA gift card giveaway through Instagram, where 50 fans will each receive $100. The instructions were simple to follow the brand YoungLA, like the post, and tag two friends. McGregor slid in, tagging UFC CEO Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta.
Check out the Instagram post and McGregor's comment below:
Meanwhile, McGregor's political ambitions are heating up fast. Fresh off a St. Patrick’s Day visit to the White House and a photo-op with United States President Donald Trump, McGregor used his platform to speak out against the EU Migration Pact. He promised that if elected, he’d bring the issue to a public vote, claiming Ireland needs to “have a voice and a choice.”
However, his presidential push is facing heat. Critics in Ireland’s government say he doesn’t speak for the country, and political insiders believe his chances are slim.
Will Conor McGregor retire from the UFC?
Conor McGregor was back in the headlines after he visited the White House for St. Patrick’s Day, where he met Donald Trump and key officials. Days later, he dropped a bombshell on Instagram that he's running for President of Ireland.
Wearing a “Make Ireland Great Again” cap in front of a private jet, McGregor blasted the Irish government and vowed to oppose the EU Migration Pact. He claimed full support from Trump’s administration and promised to give Irish citizens a vote on the matter.
McGregor clarified during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship press conference that, despite having two fights left on his UFC contract, he wants to fight for a bigger purpose. He said:
"I’ve got two fights on the contract, I’m in negotiations. Last week something happened to me, I went to the White House and my heart bleeds for my country right now. So there’s a lot of stuff going on back home, I’m happy with what I’ve done [in the sport]. There’s something else for me that’s in my gut right now and that’s kind of where I’m going.”
Check out Conor McGregor's comments below: