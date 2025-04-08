  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Conor McGregor tags Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta under Jon Jones' IG post featuring collab with popular clothing brand

Conor McGregor tags Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta under Jon Jones' IG post featuring collab with popular clothing brand

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Apr 08, 2025 11:58 GMT
Conor McGregor tags Dana White on Jon Jones
Conor McGregor tags Dana White on Jon Jones' Instagram post. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Conor McGregor recently reacted to a post of Jon Jones kicking off a giveaway campaign on Instagram.

Ad

The UFC heavyweight champion announced a $5,000 YoungLA gift card giveaway through Instagram, where 50 fans will each receive $100. The instructions were simple to follow the brand YoungLA, like the post, and tag two friends. McGregor slid in, tagging UFC CEO Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta.

Check out the Instagram post and McGregor's comment below:

Conor McGregor reacts to Jon Jones&#039; Instagram post. [Screenshot courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]
Conor McGregor reacts to Jon Jones' Instagram post. [Screenshot courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Meanwhile, McGregor's political ambitions are heating up fast. Fresh off a St. Patrick’s Day visit to the White House and a photo-op with United States President Donald Trump, McGregor used his platform to speak out against the EU Migration Pact. He promised that if elected, he’d bring the issue to a public vote, claiming Ireland needs to “have a voice and a choice.”

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, his presidential push is facing heat. Critics in Ireland’s government say he doesn’t speak for the country, and political insiders believe his chances are slim.

Will Conor McGregor retire from the UFC?

Conor McGregor was back in the headlines after he visited the White House for St. Patrick’s Day, where he met Donald Trump and key officials. Days later, he dropped a bombshell on Instagram that he's running for President of Ireland.

Ad

Wearing a “Make Ireland Great Again” cap in front of a private jet, McGregor blasted the Irish government and vowed to oppose the EU Migration Pact. He claimed full support from Trump’s administration and promised to give Irish citizens a vote on the matter.

McGregor clarified during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship press conference that, despite having two fights left on his UFC contract, he wants to fight for a bigger purpose. He said:

Ad
"I’ve got two fights on the contract, I’m in negotiations. Last week something happened to me, I went to the White House and my heart bleeds for my country right now. So there’s a lot of stuff going on back home, I’m happy with what I’ve done [in the sport]. There’s something else for me that’s in my gut right now and that’s kind of where I’m going.”
Ad

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी