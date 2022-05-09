Conor McGregor takes credit for introducing UFC to front kick variation - "I was the first to start football punt kicks to the face"

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor was intrigued by Michael Chandler’s thunderous front kick knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

McGregor believes that while traditional front kicks have previously been used in the UFC, he was the one to introduce the "football punt" version/variation of the front kick to the UFC. 'The Notorious' notably suggested that Chandler used the punt kick against Ferguson.

During his post-fight interview, Chandler initially asked for a main event rematch against either Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje. In his next statement, he also challenged McGregor to a welterweight bout. The Irishman subsequently took to Twitter to express interest in a future matchup against Chandler. Furthermore, as noted, ‘The Notorious’ has now seemingly taken credit for being the first fighter to use "football punt" front kicks in the UFC.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



TONY FERGUSON IS OUT COLD!



MICHAEL CHANDLER WITH MAYBE THE KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR!



#UFC274 FRONT KICK TO THE FACE! 🤯TONY FERGUSON IS OUT COLD!MICHAEL CHANDLER WITH MAYBE THE KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR! FRONT KICK TO THE FACE! 🤯TONY FERGUSON IS OUT COLD! 😱MICHAEL CHANDLER WITH MAYBE THE KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR! 💥#UFC274 https://t.co/t3DBr0fW4v

McGregor tweeted a photo from his UFC debut, featuring him landing a front kick to Marcus Brimage. The featherweight bout witnessed McGregor finish Brimage with a barrage of punches to win via first-round TKO at the UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs. Latifi event on April 6, 2013. McGregor also attached the following statement to the tweet:

“I was the first to start football punt kicks to the face of standing opponents. This is my debut. I call it the “over the bar” kick.”

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

I call it the “over the bar” kick. Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Go long uncle Frank Go long uncle Frank https://t.co/B4KUNNXFL3 I was the first to start football punt kicks to the face of standing opponents. This is my debut.I call it the “over the bar” kick. twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… I was the first to start football punt kicks to the face of standing opponents. This is my debut. I call it the “over the bar” kick. twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

In another tweet, McGregor juxtaposed a photo of his kick against Brimage with a photo of MMA legend Anderson Silva’s iconic front kick knockout win over Vitor Belfort at UFC 126 on February 5, 2011. McGregor indicated that Silva utilized a traditional front kick whereas his kick against Brimage was a football punt. McGregor stated:

“There you, go clear as day. Anderson Textbook karate technique. McGregor big punt of a football, f**k tkd I tote a 44, Richer than quarterbacks.”

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA There you, go clear as day. Anderson Textbook karate technique. McGregor big punt of a football, fuck tkd I tote a 44, Richer than quarterbacks. There you, go clear as day. Anderson Textbook karate technique. McGregor big punt of a football, fuck tkd I tote a 44, Richer than quarterbacks. https://t.co/XPwSQxiL0V

Is a return to lightweight on the cards for Conor McGregor?

Many in the MMA community are excited about Michael Chandler’s welterweight call-out of Conor McGregor and the latter’s willingness to fight ‘Iron.’ However, later the same night, Charles Oliveira beat Justin Gaethje via first-round submission in the UFC 274 headlining matchup.

Oliveira, who was stripped of his UFC lightweight title due to missing weight at UFC 274, called out McGregor during his post-fight interview. ‘Do Bronx’ thereby insinuated that he’d like to fight McGregor for the vacant lightweight belt next.

The Irishman responded to Oliveira’s call-out and opined that he’d love to beat the Brazilian fighter and recapture the lightweight belt that he held a few years ago. That said, McGregor acknowledged that he has some thinking to do in regards to whom he’ll fight next and at which weight class.

It's believed that Conor McGregor will return from his injury hiatus this year. Nevertheless, his exact comeback date and opponent are yet to be officially revealed.

Edited by Allan Mathew