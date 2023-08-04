Conor McGregor takes disrespectful shot at Michael Chandler's homage to Mike Tyson 

Conor McGregor's latest shot at Michael Chandler was rather below the belt. The Dubliner recently appeared to have snubbed a potential matchup with Chandler in favor of a potential BMF title fight against Justin Gaethje.

However, 'The Notorious' has seemingly redirected his focus back to Chandler now, taking a dig at the latter's nickname, 'Iron', a tribute to the legendary Mike Tyson. McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet:

"He calls himself iron Mike chandler cos he enjoy's ironing clothes in his spare time"

After his 2011 Bellator lightweight title win over Eddie Alvarez, Michael Chandler came across Tyson, who was in town for an autograph signing. Chandler took up Tyson's monicker after the former heavyweight boxing champ gave him career advice. Chandler said in a previous interview:

“Tyson gave me some advice. He just said, ‘Champ, it’s easy coming up. Then as soon as you get the belt and everyone’s gunning for you, every single person’s looking at you, they’re waking up, thinking about fighting you, they’re going to bed, thinking about fighting you. You’ve got this big target on your back. That should motivate you. You’ve got to do things right. You’ve got to work hard.'" h/t talkSPORT.com

Conor McGregor hints at Nate Diaz trilogy fight

Conor McGregor's return fight looks nowhere close to getting booked anytime soon judging by the Irishman's antics. While he is yet to return to the USADA testing pool, 'Notorious' has not missed the opportunity to issue hollow callouts to a wide range of potential opponents.

While his coaching stint on TUF convinced fans of a potential return against Michael Chandler, that matchup is seemingly on the verge of falling apart now. McGregor issued a callout to Justin Gaethje immediately after 'The Highlight's win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

'The Notorious' has now reiterated his callout, while also plotting a future trilogy matchup against Nate Diaz, who is currently set to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match. Firstly shutting down the Chandler fight, Conor McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

"Regardless of that nonsense match me and Nate will be completing the trilogy. I am going to go grab that BMF belt right quick for us to compete for it in the trilogy." h/t mirror.co.uk