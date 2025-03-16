Conor McGregor takes it out on Irish government yet again after alleged 4-million-euro donation to Afghanistan: "This is PREPOSTEROUS!"

Conor McGregor's crusade against the perceived injustices of the Irish government. 'The Notorious' took to X/Twitter to crititcize Ireland's government for their decision to donate €4 million of taxpayer money to Afghanistan for the month of March, which he found reprehensible.

The reason for his distaste with the Irish government's decision is that public schools in his home country have apparently announced their future closure due to a lack of government funding. Given how pro-Ireland McGregor has grown, it is expected that he would be less than thrilled.

"We donated 4 million euro of Irish taxpayer money to Afghanistan this month (why?) while in the same month we have schools in Ireland announcing their imminent closure due to lack of funding! This is PREPOSTEROUS!"

This isn't the first time that McGregor has hit out at the Irish government. He has repeatedly criticized their apparent prioritization of pro-immigrant policies, which McGregor disagrees with as he has become a staunch opponent of globalism. In particular, he has made correlations between violent crime and Irish immigrants.

This has, among other situations, led to McGregor developing a polarizing reputation in his home country. On the fight front, he hasn't competed since 2021, and has shown little serious interest in returning to the octagon, despite having been previously booked for UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, the Irishman withdrew from the bout, citing a broken toe that drew some ridicule from his peers. Thereafter, he has focused more on his business ventures, becoming a minority owner of the BKFC, which he also intends to compete in.

Conor McGregor once expressed an interest in Irish presidency

The last few years have seen Conor McGregor grow incresingly erratic. His areas of interest shift from fighting to business to politics. In late 2024, he penned a tweet relating to the actions he'd take were he to ever become president of Ireland.

"As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it. So as I said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!"

However, there appears to be no serious intention on McGregor's part to run for political office. Instead, he has focused more on his business interests.

