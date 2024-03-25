Conor McGregor talks about Nike's Bruce Lee edition shoes gifted by his business partner

Conor McGregor is a noted fan of Bruce Lee, so he had to get his Nike shoes.

'The Notorious' is one of the most charismatic and also stylish members of the UFC today. As a near-billionaire from his fighting and business career, McGregor can have just about anything in terms of accessories.

Last week, the former UFC champion was seen on the red carpet to promote the reboot of 'Road House.' McGregor was seen in interviews sporting a nearly $700,000 outfit, complete with several custom items. The Irishman likes unique items, so it should come as no surprise that he has some interesting sneakers.

Speaking in a recent interview with Complex, Conor McGregor touched on his shoe collection. 'The Notorious' revealed that he was gifted Nike's limited edition Bruce Lee shoes from a business partner of his recently.

The UFC superstar revealed that the partner knew how big of a fan he is of the late martial artist, making it the perfect gift. Speaking to Complex, McGregor recalled:

"I got gifted them by a partner in the pub trade. A guy called Johnny Mac, and he owns pubs in London called 'Mac and Sons', great pubs in London. He gifted them to me, he knows that I'm a supporter and a fan of Bruce Lee, and that's it. I have them in the house straight away."

Check out his comments below (3:40):

Conor McGregor believes Bruce Lee could've been UFC champion

Conor McGregor is a longtime fan of Bruce Lee and believes his skill would've translated to the modern era.

When 'The Notorious' says that he's a fan of the late actor, that's absolutely the truth. While McGregor was inspired by many in his MMA career, Lee appears to be near the top of the list.

A decade ago, Conor McGregor was interviewed about Bruce Lee ahead of the release of EA Sports UFC. There, 'The Notorious' was asked how the martial artist would've performed in MMA.

Unsurprisingly, McGregor was full of praise for Lee and opined that he would've been excellent in the cage. He went as far as to say (via EssentiallySports):

"I have no doubt he would have been a world champion in MMA, no doubt. He's fluid, he's loose, he's fast. His movement is fluid, it's efficient, it's functional. So many guys are addicted to strength and conditioning, they just get so bulked up and stiff and slow."