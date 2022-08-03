"Makes sense that they're in bed as they've never been defended" - Fans have fun in the comments section after Conor McGregor posts a picture of where his UFC titles sleep

Conor McGregor is easily the most popular fighter in the history of the UFC. He is also very accomplished, as he was the first fighter ever to become a double-champ in the organization, winning both its featherweight and lightweight titles.

Since then, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo have joined McGregor in simultaneously capturing titles in two divisions. While Cormier, Nunes, and Cejudo each defended both belts at least once, McGregor never attempted to defend either of his titles.

McGregor posted a picture noting that this is where his twin titles sleep:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA This is where my twin double world titles sleep. The twin babies This is where my twin double world titles sleep. The twin babies ❤️ https://t.co/yEyqaqyZJE

Upon seeing the tweet, one fan decided to poke fun at the fact that McGregor never defended his titles:

Bengali Supremacist @HaQ_mAn @TheNotoriousMMA Makes sense that they’re in bed as they’ve never been defended @TheNotoriousMMA Makes sense that they’re in bed as they’ve never been defended

While winning one title is no easy feat, let alone two at the same time, it is not surprising to see Conor McGregor ridiculed for never defending either of his titles. It is very uncommon to see fighters not attempt at least one title defense, and yet McGregor has done it twice.

After picking up the featherweight title, McGregor chose to fight Nate Diaz at welterweight twice rather than defend his title. He then picked up the lightweight belt and was stripped of the featherweight title two weeks later due to inactivity.

Rather than defending the lightweight belt, McGregor opted for a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. While this may not have been the best move for his UFC career, it was easily the best personal and financial decision he could have made.

Following his fight with Mayweather, McGregor enjoyed his newfound riches and didn't return to the octagon for over another year, leading his belt to once again be stripped due to inactivity. When he finally returned to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, the new lightweight champion, it had been nearly two years since McGregor stepped into the octagon.

What is next for Conor McGregor?

Although Conor McGregor hasn't been very active, he has remained the most popular fighter in the sport. Many have wondered and speculated as to what his next move will be. Fellow double-champ Henry Cejudo has suggested a fight with upcoming star Paddy Pimblett.

That move doesn't make much sense for McGregor, both from a career and financial standpoint. Instead, McGregor is more likely to attempt to cash in by fighting Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match once again. Considering how much money the two made with their first fight, a rematch makes a lot of sense for both fighters.

McGregor could also attempt to work his way back to a belt in the UFC. While it wouldn't be deserved due to McGregor not having won a meaningful fight in six years, it wouldn't be surprising to see him given a title shot.

The Irishman's return would make the most sense in the lightweight division, depending on who wins the matchup between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 260. Oliveira has stated that he would like to fight McGregor — Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege and close friend, has also exchanged words with McGregor in the past.

