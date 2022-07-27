Henry Cejudo suggests Conor McGregor mega-fight next for Paddy Pimblett, believes 'The Baddy' can trouble McGregor inside the octagon

Henry Cejudo is one of only four fighters in UFC history to earn double-champ status, winning both the flyweight and bantamweight titles. Conor McGregor also makes that exclusive list, having won both the featherweight and lightweight belts. While both fighters have been inactive recently, Cejudo offered some thoughts on who McGregor should fight next.

Appearing on his podcast, The Triple C and Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo stated that he believes McGregor should face off with upcoming star Paddy Pimblett:

"Give him Conor McGregor. I think that would be a good fight, because they're both not necessarily elite, but they could fight each other."

The UFC is attempting to push Pimblett into superstar status, and no matchup would do more for his career than a fight with McGregor. Cejudo seems to think that the matchup would favor the upcoming star, stating:

"I think Paddy would really give Conor McGregor some problems because he's a scrapper."

Pimblett's UFC career has taken off, resulting in him drawing constant comparisons to McGregor. Dan Hardy recently went on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and stated that Pimblett can become a bigger star than McGregor.

"I don’t think Paddy’s going to fall off in the same way Conor did and find himself in handcuffs.”



Would Henry Cejudo's vision of a Paddy Pimblett vs. Conor McGregor fight come to fruition?

Henry Cejudo went on to claim that Conor McGregor should not be focused on a move to welterweight, but instead should go back down to lightweight or featherweight. He suggested that McGregor is carrying too much weight, causing him to fatigue quicker.

While a fight against one of the most popular MMA fighters would do wonders for Pimblett's career, it seems unlikely to happen anytime soon. McGregor reportedly has his sights set on a rematch against Floyd Mayweather, which would be a far more lucrative option for the Irishman.

A bout with Pimblett simply wouldn't do enough for 'Notorious' financially or in terms of entering title contention. While Cejudo thinks that this fight would make sense, there isn't much to gain from McGregor's side. Further down the road, as Pimblett continues to rise, that could change.

McGregor is seemingly on board for a rematch with Mayweather. This is no surprise, as he is reportedly set to earn nine-figures in the match:

talksport.com/sport/boxing/1… Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are said to be in talks for a rematch - and there could be nine-figure paydays involved Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are said to be in talks for a rematch - and there could be nine-figure paydays involved talksport.com/sport/boxing/1…

Fighting McGregor makes a lot of sense for Pimblett and the UFC as the young Liverpudlian ascends towards stardom. Unfortunately for the fighter and the promotion, it doesn't make sense for McGregor's camp. Although Cejudo thinks the fight could happen, a rematch with Floyd seems more likely.

Watch Henry Cejudo's comments on Pimblett and McGregor below:

