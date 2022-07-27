"He still doesn't know how to really formulate and structure the right team" - Henry Cejudo insists Conor McGregor should ditch his weight and go back to featherweight

Henry Cejudo recently suggested that Conor McGregor should change his weight class in order to become world champion again.

Conor McGregor last fought against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264. 'The Notorious' suffered a brutal leg injury during the fight and has been out of action ever since.

However, with news of McGregor's comeback, there has been widespread speculation about the Irishman's next opponent. McGregor recently expressed his interest in moving up to welterweight to challenge Kamaru Usman in an attempt to become a triple champ in the promotion.

In a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo asserted that moving up to 170 pounds might not be a feasible idea for 'The Notorious'. 'Triple C' claimed that McGregor's height might prove to be a disadvantage at welterweight and instead suggested he move back down to featherweight.

Sharing his opinion on McGregor's ideal weight class, Henry Cejudo said:

"McGregor's not that big...He's like 5'8''. He is not that tall...To me, he's not even a big 55-er. To me, he is still a featherweight, like that's how I see him. He is carrying more weight, and that's the stuff that is costing him from winning — because he's just carrying too much weight. When you carry too much weight, that just equal to fatigue. Go back down to 155, and I even think in the future he should go down 145 pounds."

Cejudo continued:

"With all that money that he has, with all the resources that he could have, he still doesn't know how to really formulate and structure the right team in order for him to become a world champion."

Henry Cejudo gives his opinion on UFC London

In the same episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo talked about the recently concluded UFC London event. The former double champion opined that the fight card failed to impress him and lacked action.

Giving his opinion on the event, Henry Cejudo said:

"Biggest take of UFC London is if you are from the UK man, you are gonna get served some tomato cans. That's my biggest take. If you are in the UK man, you got the hair, you got all that, they are gonna serve you up man... Honestly, this card wasn't that... I was not raving about it... None of the fights really kind of intrigued me by any means... I just don't think UFC London kind of delivered for me. Those are just my two cents."

The UFC London event was headlined by Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. The event saw British fighters like Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann deliver great performances, although Aspinall failed to secure a win in his home country.

