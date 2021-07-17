Conor McGregor teases fourth fight against Dustin Poirier in latest social media training post

Conor McGregor has remained busy on social media ever since his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

After providing updates on his horrific leg break initially, the Irishman has taken to social media multiple times every day to reiterate his dominance in the world of mixed martial arts - something that has become slightly debatable of late.

In a recent social media post, Conor McGregor hinted at a fourth installment of his rivalry with Dustin Poirier, along with a picture of him training.

Conor McGregor has tagged Claymore Productions in the post, a production company owned by the Irishman. Claymore Productions has reportedly teamed up with Netflix to bring out a documentary series on the Irish superstar. McGregor has recently teased a possible title for the release in a tweet.

"All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world. My 4 part Netflix docuseries coming soon has the entire bts. I’m gonna title it “Mad Mac’s: Fury Road," Conor McGregor wrote.

All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world.

My 4 part Netflix docuseries coming soon has the entire bts.

I’m gonna title it “Mad Mac’s: Fury Road” pic.twitter.com/nNNShC8mfo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 16, 2021

Also Read: Conor McGregor offers UFC fans a sneak peek at his collaboration with Netflix

Dana White is ready to book a fourth fight once Conor McGregor recovers

What promised to be an absolute barnburner ended unexpectedly as Conor McGregor snapped his tibia and fibula. Dustin Poirier was declared the winner by TKO via doctor's stoppage.

Sitting by the fence with the painful injury, Conor McGregor still managed to yell 'This isn't over' along with other expletives towards Dustin Poirier and his wife, Jolie Poirier.

In the post-fight interview, Dana White said that a fourth bout could happen between the two once Conor McGregor is ready to compete again.

"The fight didn't get finished, you can't have a fight finished that way. You know, we'll see how this whole thing plays out, who knows how long Conor's out. Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready."

Many experts have discussed Conor McGregor's freak injury at UFC 264. While some feel that the Irishman broke his leg after Poirier checked a kick with his elbow, others believe that McGregor's bones gave away when he put them on the canvas. However, the Irishman has come forward and claimed that he went into the fight with stress fractures in the same leg.

In a video posted on Instagram, Conor McGregor claimed that the fight almost got canceled because of the same.

Also Read: What is a stress fracture, the injury Conor McGregor carried into the fight at UFC 264?

Edited by Utathya Ghosh