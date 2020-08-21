Conor McGregor teases a third fight against Nate Diaz

It's been 4 years since Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz went to war in their highly-awaited rematch at UFC 202. Reflecting on his incredible win over the Stockton Slugger, the Irishman has now taken to social media in order to share a backstage image of him from that night and also teased the possibility of a trilogy between himself and Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor teases trilogy fight against Nate Diaz

At UFC 196, Conor McGregor was initially scheduled to face Rafael dos Anjos for the UFC Lightweight Title. However, with the latter pulling out, in stepped Nate Diaz as a replacement and that too on 11-days notice. Diaz, much to the entire world's shock, tapped Conor McGregor out in the second round of their fight, in order to hand the Irishman his first loss in the UFC, as well.

The rematch between the pair eventually took place at UFC 202 and with McGregor hunting for redemption, he put on one of the finest performances of his career, as both 'The Notorious One' and Diaz fought each other to a five-round blood bath. Eventually, it was McGregor who walked out as the winner of the bout, via unanimous decision.

With the score currently standing at 1-1, there have been several talks of a potential trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. And, the former has now once again teased the highly awaited third fight against 'The West Coast Gangster' via his latest post on Instagram:

Earlier in the year though, Conor McGregor did announce his retirement once again from the fight game, however, another UFC return for the Irishman could be on the cards, especially if a third fight against Nate Diaz is on the line.

Diaz himself last fought at UFC 244 when he faced Jorge Masvidal for the inaugural BMF Championship, in a fight that ended in a rather controversial manner in favor of 'Gamebred'.