Conor McGregor teases WWE appearance in latest jibe aimed at "wannabes" Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

MMA icon Conor McGregor has seemingly teased a potential appearance at WWE's highly-anticipated SummerSlam event. McGregor, who's been at odds with WWE personalities Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, took a jibe at the duo whilst hinting at a SummerSlam appearance.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that UFC's parent company Endeavor is set to acquire a majority stake in WWE. Endeavor subsequently announced that the world's leading MMA organization (UFC) would be merged with the top professional wrestling-based sports-entertainment organization (WWE).

For years, many in the combat sports world have been calling for UFC megastar Conor McGregor to cross over to the WWE. These calls have gotten stronger after news of the UFC-WWE merger. On that note, McGregor has now taken aim at WWE superstar Roman Reigns and his on-screen manager Paul Heyman.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion took to Twitter to lambast Roman Reigns, who's the reigning WWE Universal Champion and WWE Champion. Downplaying 'The Tribal Chief's' double champion status, McGregor tweeted the following while addressing a photo of Reigns with Heyman:

"Wannabes."

Additionally, harking back to the time when he himself was a champ-champ in the Cage Warriors Fighting Championship MMA organization, McGregor tweeted:

"2012. Champ Champ."

'The Notorious' proceeded to issue a warning to Heyman by tweeting:

"I’m gonna suplex Paul Hayman on site."

Furthermore, the Irishman posted a voice tweet with a message for Heyman that goes as follows:

"You're barking up the wrong tree, Paul Heyman. I've lost count of the amount of bodies I've seen take their last breath. Watch your back for life."

Besides, the written statement attached to McGregor's voice tweet read as follows:

"There’s only one Champ Champ. @WWE"

Moreover, he suggested that he could appear at WWE's annual SummerSlam event that's set to transpire at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, USA, on August 5, 2023.

Threatening to attack Reigns and Heyman at SummerSlam, McGregor tweeted:

"Summerslam I’ll pull in on the yacht. Roman and Paul out the bus."

WWE superstar Roman Reigns' manager Paul Heyman on feud with Conor McGregor

Many view the long-running war of words between Conor McGregor, on the one hand, and Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, on the other hand, as professional wrestling 'work.' In other words, the feud may not be legitimate, and it could very well turn out to be a scripted pro wrestling storyline, leading to McGregor's WWE debut.

Be that as it may, Paul Heyman appears to be taking no prisoners in his criticism of Conor McGregor as of late. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Roman Reigns' manager/special counsel indicated that he recently reignited Reigns' feud with McGregor.

The 57-year-old Paul Heyman alluded to the fact that when news broke of the UFC-WWE merger, Conor McGregor tweeted a photo of himself with the WWE and UFC titles on each shoulder. Heyman had responded by tweeting that McGregor was a Roman Reigns wannabe. 'The Notorious' replied by taking a shot at Heyman's age.

Speaking to Helwani, Heyman fired back at the 34-year-old McGregor by claiming that the Irishman might not even make it till 57. Heyman stated:

"I'm not a grandfather, but I appreciate the fact that I'm old enough to be one, number one, and I'm still thriving on top. I would like to see if Conor McGregor at 57 is still thriving at the very top of his entire industry. We'll see if he's even relevant at 57. We'll see if he even lives to 57 with his lifestyle now, number two,"

Watch Heyman's interview below:

