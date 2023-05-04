What did WWE's Roman Reigns say about Conor McGregor? Recap of his brutal shot at the UFC legend on Twitter

Roman Reigns has been the top WWE Champion for more than 900 days. The Tribal Chief has mowed through opponent after opponent, including John Cena and Brock Lesnar, all the while maintaining his chokehold on the main event scene.

Ever since Endeavor acquired WWE, fans have been debating a potential match-up between Roman Reigns and Conor McGregor. While the two superstars haven’t cross paths so far, they do have a history of social media feuds.

Back in 2016, Conor McGregor took a shot at the WWE roster when he said he’d "slap the head off" everyone in the company. The tweet stirred a debate on the internet. Roman Reigns reacted to McGregor’s tweet by dragging his height, telling the Notorious One to "shut up."

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's. I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's. Your the size of my leg. Shut up. twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Your the size of my leg. Shut up. twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

McGregor’s tweet was in response to questions about a potential move to WWE. The former UFC double champion has always had a way with words and he did the same when he called out the WWE roster in 2016.

Conor McGregor takes huge shot at Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

McGregor’s recent social media activity on Twitter has stirred a new debate about a potential appearance in Vince McMahon’s WWE. The charismatic MMA fighter recently took to Twitter to drag Reigns and Paul Heyman.

McGregor referred to the Tribal Chief and the Wise Man as “wannabes.” He also threatened to “suplex Paul Heyman on site." The Irish fighter followed up with another Tweet that left fans wondering if he is planning to show up at WWE SummerSlam.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Summerslam I’ll pull in on the yacht. Roman and Paul out the bus. Summerslam I’ll pull in on the yacht. Roman and Paul out the bus.

As of this writing, neither Reigns nor Heyman have responded to McGregor’s latest barrage of insults on social media. Could this be a sign that the celebrated MMA fighter is WWE-bound? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see Reigns vs. McGregor? Let us know in the comments!

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes