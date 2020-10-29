Conor McGregor teasing big news for his training program, McGregor FAST

Conor McGregor says he’s got some big news coming with regards to the McGregor’s Fighter Aerobic/Anaerobic Systems of Training or McGregor FAST program.

The Irish former UFC featherweight and lightweight world champion has established himself as one of the world’s biggest combat sports stars today, and that popularity has allowed him to go into other ventures. They are McGregor FAST, a promotional outfit called McGregor Promotions, a clothing and fashion line called August McGregor and of course, his widely-popular Proper Twelve whiskey line.

McGregor FAST, according to its official website, is a training program developed by McGregor himself, along with the world’s leading sports doctors and excercise physiologists ‘to get you in fighting fit shape fast’.

The McGregor FAST program can be availed for $19.99 a month.

If the two-division champion is any indication of the results that the McGregor FAST program can deliver, then it appears to be worth every penny.

On Instagram, McGregor teased some big news regarding the fitness program.

“McGregor’s Fighter Aerobic/Anaerobic Systems of Training. Big News Coming!”

The big news could be the development of the McGregor FAST app, which is stated to be coming this year, according to the program’s official Instagram page.

Little Notorious? Conor McGregor Jr. looks ready to throw hands like his dad

A future subscriber to the McGregor FAST program could be none other than Conor McGregor’s own son, Conor McGregor Jr.

ESPN Ringside shared photos of the 3-year old fitted with custom yellow boxing gloves, putting in some time in the gym along with his dad.

"The Notorious" retweeted the post with the caption "Since Day 1".

Since day 1 https://t.co/lcKKpPQJmU — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 28, 2020

The elder McGregor is currently back in the gym and likely preparing for a possible rematch with Dustin Poirier in January. It is a bout that could have massive title implications in the lightweight division following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 last weekend.

Conor McGregor is currently the number four-ranked lightweight contender, and is one of the frontrunners for a shot at the soon-to-be vacant crown.

Poirier, meanwhile, is the number two-ranked lightweight contender.