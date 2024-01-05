Conor McGregor has a three-word reaction to Sean O'Malley anticipating 'The Notorious' knockout in fourth weight class

The first UFC double division champion Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley are once again aligning with each other on social media.

After the Irishman announced his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler on New Year's Eve 2023, 'Sugar' weighed in with his thoughts on the upcoming bout. In a video posted to the Sean O'Malley YouTube channel, the bantamweight champion discussed the recent news with Tim Welch.

In his breakdown, the Montana native stated that the Irishman had a chance to be 'legendary' if he finished Chandler in a middleweight fight.

Responding to the comments of 'Suga,' he posted the quote on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Making history everyday"

In agreement with O'Malley's statement, he would become the first fighter in the modern UFC era to get a win by finishing in four separate divisions. However, the fight has not yet been confirmed by the UFC and many have begun to question the factual accuracy of 'The Notorious' claiming the fight would take place at 185 pounds.

The opening betting odds have the Irishman as a slight favorite to get his hand raised in June. As a highly respected knockout artist, 19 of the former champion's 22 career victories have been by KO/TKO.

Sean O'Malley's history with Conor McGregor

With a lot of hype behind him entering his official UFC debut, Sean O'Malley has received a lot of comparisons to Conor McGregor throughout his career.

Due to his flashy fight style and confident persona, 'Sugar' gained immediate attention for his knockout win on Dana White's Contender Series with Snoop Dogg in the commentary booth. The bantamweight iconically welcomed Dana White to 'the Suga Show' after his win as fans immediately compared him to 'Mystic Mac', who at the time was the UFC lightweight champion.

Since his rise in success led to an undisputed championship, the comparisons have only increased and O'Malley himself has claimed that he can be as big of a star as the Irishman.

'Sugar' is currently scheduled to defend his bantamweight title in a rematch with Marlon Vera at UFC 299.