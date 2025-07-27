Conor McGregor tops Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and other greats as ex-UFC star crowns lightweight striking king

A former interim UFC lightweight champion has lauded Conor McGregor and labelled him as the best striker in the promotion's lightweight history. McGregor boasts knockout victories over Donald Cerrone, Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo, and Dustin Poirier, among others.The most iconic one was at UFC 194 when McGregor, with a left hook, knocked out Aldo in 13 seconds of Round 1 and became the undisputed featherweight champion.Recently, Tony Ferguson, who will make his boxing debut next month, appeared in an interview with Misfits Boxing. During the sitdown, Ferguson chose McGregor's striking to be superior over Charles Oliveira, B.J. Penn, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Islam Makhachev, among a few others.Check out Tony Ferguson's comments about Conor McGregor below:McGregor has been out of action since his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Dubliner broke his leg during the aforementioned bout and, after rest and rehabilitation, was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in 2024. However, 'The Notorious' withdrew because of a toe injury.Conor McGregor aims for UFC return in 2026With just two fights left in his UFC contract, Conor McGregor hopes to return to the octagon and feature on the potential UFC White House card in 2026. As per sources, 'The Notorious' has entered the drug testing pool. If the Irishman fights in 2026, his most probable opponent will be Michael Chandler. The two fighters also called each other out recently.Elsewhere on The Ariel Helwani Show, BKFC president David Feldman confirmed that McGregor is back in the testing pool and wants to fight in 2026:&quot;[McGregor's] got two fights left on his contract. He's got to get it right. The whole world is waiting. Is he going to get in shape and fight? He told me in person, he whispered in my ear. He said, 'I'm in the testing pool. He said I'm getting ready to make my comeback. I'm going to fight on that big [UFC White House] card. Then I'm going to have another fight, and then we can talk.&quot;Check out David Feldman's comments about Conor McGregor below: