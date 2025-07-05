"McDucker" - Fans react as Conor McGregor calls for fight against Michael Chandler on the UFC America250 card 

Conor McGregor teased a long-delayed showdown with Michael Chandler in the wake of Donald Trump’s announcement that a UFC fight will take place on the White House lawn to celebrate America250. He shared an AI-generated image of the two squaring off in suits, with Trump in the background.

As part of America’s 250th Independence Day celebration in July 2026, Trump announced plans for a live event on the South Lawn of the White House. The event will be part of a larger series of public spectacles under the “America250” banner, with UFC CEO Dana White potentially by his side to deliver the fight card.

McGregor took to Instagram to share the AI-generated image and captioned the post:

"The only place where disputes truly get settled. The White House!"

McGregor and Chandler were originally set to clash at UFC 303 last summer, but the Irishman pulled out with a toe injury. Their story traces back to their time as rival coaches on The Ultimate Fighter season 31 and has dragged on through canceled bouts and endless callouts.

Several fans reacted to the post with a mix of hype, mockery and frustration. They wrote:

"McDucker!"

"Trump, with his typical thumbs up in the background it just makes it even that much better."

"You still wouldn't show up! You've been all talk and no action for how many years now? Honestly, you should just officially retire already and enjoy your life, we all know you ain't fighting again."

"Here we go again, wasting poor Chandler's time."

"Fight Chandler at the beginning of the year [Jan-March], then have the trilogy with Nate [Diaz on] July 4th!"

"Conor, just retire, you’re not who you used to be."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Conor McGregor teasing potential Michael Chandler fight in the White House. [Screenshots courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Michael Chandler fires back at Conor McGregor after White House fight tease

Michael Chandler responded to Conor McGregor’s recent callout with a fiery message. Reposting the AI-generated image of the two in suits facing off on the White House lawn on his Instagram story, Chandler leaned into the buzz surrounding the proposed UFC event in Washington next year.

He accepted McGregor's proposal, writing:

"Anybody fancy a good old-fashioned, passionated red, white, and blue ass whopping on the lawn of the White House?"

Check out Michael Chandler's post below:

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor's fresh callout. [Screenshot courtesy: @mikechandlermma on Instagram]

Chandler has only won one fight in his last six outings. He's coming off a TKO loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314. Meanwhile, McGregor hasn't won a fight inside the octagon since January 2020.

