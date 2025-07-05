Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager rips into Conor McGregor for trying to fight on the White House UFC card: "No cocaine in the White House" 

Conor McGregor wasted no time throwing his name into the mix after United States President Donald Trump announced that a UFC event would take place on the White House grounds in 2026 to mark America’s 250th year. The Irishman claimed he would headline the historic event as the “President of Ireland."

McGregor, who has been vocal about his political aspirations, took to X and wrote:

"July 4th next year is a Saturday, regarding President Trump's UFC White House event. I will be reigning President of Ireland [in] just under 1 year when I step out on the lawns of the White House to throw down. Epic proportions! Or as I like to call it, Tuesday at the office. Vote McGregor."

However, his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime manager, Ali Abdelaziz, fired back and took a pointed jab at McGregor’s troubled history outside the cage. In a sharp response on X, Abdelaziz wrote:

"I was being told the White House is going to have a heavy street drugs test policy, and we all know you cannot pass that, maybe you can go fight in a China card, no co*aine in the White House anymore."

Check out the exchange below:

The fiery exchange reignites a long-simmering feud that never really cooled off after Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in their blockbuster 2018 bout at UFC 229. While Nurmagomedov has retired from the sport, the camps haven’t let go of the animosity that defined one of the UFC’s ugliest build-ups.

Meanwhile, Trump announced the potential event while speaking to supporters at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. He claimed that the event will be held on the South Lawn next year as part of America’s 250th Independence Day celebrations.

Conor McGregor teases opponent for potential UFC White House event

Conor McGregor is pushing for a comeback, and he wants to finish business with Michael Chandler on the White House lawn. After Donald Trump announced a potential UFC event at the White House in July 2026, McGregor wasted no time pitching himself for the card.

He teased the long-delayed Chandler fight by posting an AI-generated face-off in front of the Oval Office, with Dana White and Trump in the background. McGregor and Chandler were originally set to fight in 2024 before an injury to the Irishman derailed the bout.

McGregor shared the picture on Instagram and captioned the post:

"The only place where disputes truly get settled. The White House!"

Check out Conor McGregor's Instagram post below:

