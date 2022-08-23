"Dude, you couldn't even beat the 145lbs champ right now!!!" - Conor McGregor trolled by fans after he seemingly suggests fighting Leon Edwards, Israel Adesanya or Jiri Prochazka

Conor McGregor has earned the ire of fans after seemingly suggesting a matchup against Leon Edwards, Israel Adesanya, or Jiri Prochazka. McGregor initially proposed a title fight before targeting the UFC welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight champions in a seemingly bizarre callout.

The Dubliner signed off as 'Heavy shoulders' while alluding to his forty-second KO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. 'Notorious' wrote on Twitter:

"So we’ve got the 170lb Jamaican British Leon. We’ve got the 185lb Nigerian New Zealander, The Stylebender Izzy, and we’ve got the Czech Samurai, Jiří Procházka. Gis a bell I’ll be out at sea for the next what, 40 seconds then I’m back. Quick rip. Call me anytime - Heavy shoulders"

McGregor's callout was directed at the champions, who were all managed by Paradigm Sports, the company which also manages 'Notorious'.

Mystic Mac Translator @TheNotoriousTRA @TheNotoriousMMA Translation: “Paradigm Sports have all these champions. Give me a call, @UFC! I’ll fly out and beat the next guy in 40 seconds AGAIN, just like how I beat Donald Cerrone!” @TheNotoriousMMA Translation: “Paradigm Sports have all these champions. Give me a call, @UFC! I’ll fly out and beat the next guy in 40 seconds AGAIN, just like how I beat Donald Cerrone!”

However, fans remained unimpressed and have taken hilarious digs at the former UFC double champ. One, in particular, opined that 'Notorious' would likely lose to the current UFC featherweight champ, given his present state. @JohnNie82051592 wrote:

"Dude, you couldn't even beat the 145lbs champ right now!!! Stay in your lane bruh!!! [Rofl emoji]"

Check out some of the other hilarious comments on Conor McGregor's tweet below:

BoiseBlueCalBearMathew @BoiseBlueMathew @TheNotoriousMMA You're taking the whole "not relevant anymore" thing pretty hard, huh? @TheNotoriousMMA You're taking the whole "not relevant anymore" thing pretty hard, huh?

Armando G Granados @arm_gran @TheNotoriousMMA All those mentioned will mop the floor with you. OUT OF THE CAGE WAY TOOO LONG. Stick to being your own yacht captain!!! @TheNotoriousMMA All those mentioned will mop the floor with you. OUT OF THE CAGE WAY TOOO LONG. Stick to being your own yacht captain!!!

NotoriousNines @NotoriousNines @TheNotoriousMMA Aka who wants to become a billionaire? @TheNotoriousMMA Aka who wants to become a billionaire? 😂

Alexander lebron @Alexanderlebr13 @TheNotoriousMMA You must get the purest blow holy shit lol @TheNotoriousMMA You must get the purest blow holy shit lol

TMC 💀 @_TMC1991 @TheNotoriousMMA You wouldn't beat a current top 10 at any weight class right now never mind any the names you've mentioned. Proper weirdo @TheNotoriousMMA You wouldn't beat a current top 10 at any weight class right now never mind any the names you've mentioned. Proper weirdo

Ro55 @RMcG1991 @TheNotoriousMMA What are you classed as? The washed up Irish attention seeker ? @TheNotoriousMMA What are you classed as? The washed up Irish attention seeker ?

Conor McGregor trolls Kamaru Usman in the aftermath of Leon Edwards knockout

Usman suffered a massive upset loss to Edwards in the main event at UFC 278. After being dominated for the most part, 'Rocky' bounced back with a fifth-round highlight-reel knockout over Usman.

Conor McGregor did not miss the opportunity to take a few digs at Usman in the aftermath of his title loss to Edwards. 'Notorious' joked about the former welterweight champ being sent to a different planet with the head-kick from Edwards:

"Usman gonna come out saying he from Pluto after that smack hahah Marty green pants from Pluto"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Usman gonna come out saying he from Pluto after that smack hahah Marty green pants from Pluto Usman gonna come out saying he from Pluto after that smack hahah Marty green pants from Pluto 😂

The Irishman further opined that Usman had leaned into 'Rocky's' head-kick, which wasn't even really high.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Not even a relatively high kick. Fully leaned into his own death. One leaned his way to victory. Another leaned his way to death. Crazy sport, I love! Not even a relatively high kick. Fully leaned into his own death. One leaned his way to victory. Another leaned his way to death. Crazy sport, I love! https://t.co/oygJvBcoeH

McGregor had previously called out Usman while contemplating a move up to welterweight.

