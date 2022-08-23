"Dude, you couldn't even beat the 145lbs champ right now!!!" - Conor McGregor trolled by fans after he seemingly suggests fighting Leon Edwards, Israel Adesanya or Jiri Prochazka

Conor McGregor has earned the ire of fans after seemingly suggesting a matchup against Leon Edwards, Israel Adesanya, or Jiri Prochazka. McGregor initially proposed a title fight before targeting the UFC welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight champions in a seemingly bizarre callout.
The Dubliner signed off as 'Heavy shoulders' while alluding to his forty-second KO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. 'Notorious' wrote on Twitter:
"So we’ve got the 170lb Jamaican British Leon. We’ve got the 185lb Nigerian New Zealander, The Stylebender Izzy, and we’ve got the Czech Samurai, Jiří Procházka. Gis a bell I’ll be out at sea for the next what, 40 seconds then I’m back. Quick rip. Call me anytime - Heavy shoulders"
McGregor's callout was directed at the champions, who were all managed by Paradigm Sports, the company which also manages 'Notorious'.
However, fans remained unimpressed and have taken hilarious digs at the former UFC double champ. One, in particular, opined that 'Notorious' would likely lose to the current UFC featherweight champ, given his present state. @JohnNie82051592 wrote:
"Dude, you couldn't even beat the 145lbs champ right now!!! Stay in your lane bruh!!! [Rofl emoji]"
Check out some of the other hilarious comments on Conor McGregor's tweet below:
Conor McGregor trolls Kamaru Usman in the aftermath of Leon Edwards knockout
Usman suffered a massive upset loss to Edwards in the main event at UFC 278. After being dominated for the most part, 'Rocky' bounced back with a fifth-round highlight-reel knockout over Usman.
Conor McGregor did not miss the opportunity to take a few digs at Usman in the aftermath of his title loss to Edwards. 'Notorious' joked about the former welterweight champ being sent to a different planet with the head-kick from Edwards:
"Usman gonna come out saying he from Pluto after that smack hahah Marty green pants from Pluto"
The Irishman further opined that Usman had leaned into 'Rocky's' head-kick, which wasn't even really high.
McGregor had previously called out Usman while contemplating a move up to welterweight.