"He's a big, fat 40-year-old" - When Conor McGregor blasted WWE trolling John Cena's 'You can't see me' gimmick

Back in 2016, Conor McGregor set the internet on fire when he trolled WWE mainstay John Cena. Although Cena is one of the most respected athletes to have ever entered the realm of pro-wrestling, the Irishman didn't shy away from mocking Cena and his gimmick.

Just a week before his highly anticipated rematch against Stockton native Nate Diaz, 'The Notorious One' ripped the WWE and Cena into shreds. McGregor mocked Cena's catchphrase 'You Can't See Me', suggesting that the pro-wrestler is right there and everybody can see him.

"I think these WWE guys think this is...they are not right in the head, some of them. Who's the main guy John Cena he's walking around, he's 40 yeah? He's 40 years of age, he's walking around in a luminous orange t-shirt and a headband talking about nobody can see him. We can see him right there. He's a big, fat 40-year-old failed Mr.Olympian motherfu****, do you know what I mean? They're dweebs those guys," said Conor McGregor.

Watch Conor McGregor take shots at John Cena below:

Can Conor McGregor fight for the lightweight title on his return?

Conor McGregor hasn't had the best run of form in the UFC over the past few years. Having lost three of his last four fights in the company, 'Notorious' was recently dropped from the UFC lightweight rankings.

However, the Irishman can still grab a title fight upon his return. Even though it wouldn't be entirely fair to Justin Gaethje, who is in line for the next title shot, seeing McGregor fight for the title in 2022 wouldn't be a surprise.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Is 2022 the year we see Conor McGregor go against the country of Brazil for a third time? Is 2022 the year we see Conor McGregor go against the country of Brazil for a third time? https://t.co/2Ry3lylIY2

'The Notorious One' continues to be the biggest star in the UFC and a fight with Charles Oliveira would garner a massive audience. Furthermore, it seems like Oliveria is also open to fighting McGregor and has suggested that May would be a wonderful date to fight the Irishman.

It will be interesting to see what happens when 'The Notorious One' returns to the UFC later this year.

