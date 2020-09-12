Once again the 32-year-old Irishman, Conor McGregor has found himself on the wrong side of the law. While being on a trip to France with his fiancee Dee Devlin, the "Notorious" one was arrested.

No, this time there was no dolly incidents, or assaulting the elderly in a pub. This time it's a topic that has come up in his past on other allegations. Conor McGregor was arrested for attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, and questioned by police.

This incident happened on September 10th in Corsica. The French trip wasn't all vacation as he was in prep to partake in a 180 kilometer 24 hour charity water bike race. Although this situation for Conor McGregor wasn't given as the sole reason, he has since withdrawn from the event. The visit from the law wasn't his only unexpected guest.

Although the UFC is yet to agree to putting on a card in the country, legal woes in other countries can have a huge effect for the troubled but very wealthy athlete. It's not out of the question for a country to say; sorry we won't give you a visa to fight here, no matter what the financial gain would be.

USADA came calling for an out of competition drug test. Which is more proof that although Conor McGregor has said he's retired, (yet again) he isn't. He's still part of the pool. The 22-4 MMA fighter had also chimed in on the possible return of Nick Diaz, calling for that fight along with wrapping up the trilogy with younger brother Nate.

Conor McGregor's reps responded to TMZ Sports with the comment:

"Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusation of misconduct. He has been interviewed, and released".

Although legally that really doesn't mean too much. But it's also come out that these alleged acts took place in a bar. Not that Conor is in a Mike Perry or Jon Jones spiral, if a lid doesn't get placed on it soon, things really might not end well.

This could very well also be a case of he said she said. But it is very tough for those living in the fish bowl. You're damned if you go out, you're damned if you don't go out.

McGregor had planned 2020 to be his new "breakout season". And in January disbursing Donald Cerrone in the fashion he did brought back images of "Mystic Mac" but those plans were sacked just two months later by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of right now Dana White and the powers that be, have yet to make a statement about their troubled superstar. But this can not make them happy.