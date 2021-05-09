What did Conor McGregor say to Khabib Nurmagomedov in deleted tweet?

Conor McGregor has quite the penchant for going on Twitter rants and deleting them shortly afterward. It is mainly his fellow UFC competitors who are on the receiving end of jibes in these rants of 'Notorious', and one of the fighters to have seen them the most is Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor has taken shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media on multiple occasions, only to delete the post later. He repeated this recently when he deleted a series of tweets aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team members.

The topic of discussion for Conor McGregor was their historic title clash at UFC 229, which ended in a brawl between the two fighters' camps that spilled out of the cage at the T-Mobile Arena. McGregor took shots at the UFC 229 commentary team as well, who, according to him, were biased in their commentary towards Khabib Nurmagomedov during the fight.

What tweets did Conor McGregor delete?

Responding to one of his followers' comments that the commentators "did him dirty" at UFC 229, Conor Mcgregor tweeted:

"Real dirty. I've felt the commentary wrath a few times. Imagine this was the round I had won. The guy was holding onto me crying to referee saying I was breaking the rules or some sh*t. And they try and say that I said this only business sh*t."

When another follower commented that he did break the rules by landing an illegal knee to the head on a grounded opponent and by holding Nurmagomedov's shorts, Conor McGregor went on a rant yet again. This time, he managed to call Khabib Nurmagomedov homophobic as well.

"I wasn't holding his shorts! I was ramming my fingers up his homophobic a**. And just look at his happy face here. He loves it. He's a fingers in the booty a** b**ch."

Following are screenshots of the tweets that Conor McGregor posted and deleted.

Conor McGregor did not leave Khabib's cousins or his manager Ali Abdelaziz out of the tirade either, and the tweets certainly had some unsavory connotations.

Perhaps it is high time that Conor McGregor leaves his old rival behind, who has not only retired from the sport but has done so undefeated. Instead, 'Notorious' needs to focus on his upcoming bout against Dustin Poirier. The trilogy fight is set to take place at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena.