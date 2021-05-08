Conor McGregor jibes at Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Abubakar Nurmagomedov in UFC 229 throwback picture

Conor McGregor has jibed at Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Khabib’s cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has taken to his official Twitter account to tweet a throwback picture of the infamous UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

The picture McGregor tweeted featured MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz and Abdelaziz’s client and close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Abdelaziz and Nurmagomedov appear somewhat worried in the picture, purportedly taken during the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. The tweet is no longer available on McGregor’s Twitter page, but fans can view a screenshot of the tweet below:

As of this writing, Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Abubakar Nurmagomedov haven’t responded to Conor McGregor’s tweet. The aforementioned tweet came amidst a series of other tweets that 'Notorious' sent out directed against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The rivalry between MMA legends Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is known to extend well beyond the boundaries of the sport of MMA. Over the years, personal jibes at one another’s morals, religion, family, etc., have all been commonplace in their rivalry.

One of the most serious incidents that marked a crescendo in this rivalry was when Khabib Nurmagomedov attacked Conor McGregor’s corner-persons after UFC 229, which resulted in a massive all-out brawl.

UFC 229: Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the post-fight brawl

At UFC 229, the highly awaited UFC lightweight title fight between then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor finally transpired. Nurmagomedov dominated the first couple of rounds, craftily out-grappling McGregor.

Nevertheless, Conor McGregor came back strong in round three and won the round, marking one of the rare instances the legendary Nurmagomedov even lost a round. While the tables seemed to be turning in the championship rounds, Nurmagomedov managed to get the fight to the mat again in round four.

'The Eagle' then caught 'Notorious' in a neck crank, forced the tap, secured a fourth-round submission win, and successfully defended his title at UFC 229. Following his spectacular victory over Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov proceeded to scale the octagon fence and jump at McGregor’s corner-persons. Nurmagomedov specifically targeted McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis.

An all-out brawl broke out inside and outside the octagon after Nurmagomedov’s actions. In the octagon, Conor McGregor was attacked by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s corner-persons and other teammates.

Conor McGregor got into a fight with Khabib’s cornermen Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Zubaira Tukhugov, and Esed Emiragaev. Both parties accused one another of throwing the first strike. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz was also at the event and rushed to protect Nurmagomedov from McGregor’s team.

Thankfully, the brawl was quickly broken up by security and law enforcement officials present in the arena.

Regardless, the violence spilled over to other parts of the arena and outside into the adjacent casinos and other public places. Multiple brawls broke out in and around the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, between Irish and Russian fans.

The MMA fighters involved in the brawl received fines and suspensions from the NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission), but they soon became eligible to once again compete in the sport of MMA.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020, while Conor McGregor is presently set to fight Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021.

