Conor McGregor has a two-word reaction to Ireland looking to 'delete mother's rights from the constitution'

Conor McGregor has grown increasingly more concerned with Irish politics, which has seen him react to a proposed referendum that will erase the word 'mother' from the country's constitution. A clip of a discussion revolving around said referendum was shared on Instagram, which McGregor was critical of.

He took to Instagram to share the clip on his story, while urging his fellow countrymen to vote against the proposed referendum. The referendum in question is one that proposes an expansion of a mother's parental rights to those who aren't the biological parents of children, e.g. stepparents.

However, the referendums are also vague and nebulous, but that hasn't stopped McGregor from commenting against them and calling on his Irish faithful to vote against the changes proposed by the referendums.

"Vote NO/NO"

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's Instagram story

It marks yet another instance of McGregor offering his takes on sociopolitical matters in his home country. He previously expressed his outrage over the series of stabbing incidents that have rocked Ireland as of late.

McGregor opined that a surge in immigration has led to foreign criminal elements rendering Ireland more unsafe than it has previously been, with his statements drawing significant controversy.

Nevertheless, a segment of his supporters praised him for his views, with some even calling for him to run for President of Ireland, which seemed to have been entertained by the Irishman. Regardless of what occurs next, McGregor should be expected to remain a vocal presence in Irish politics for the foreseeable future.

Conor McGregor was interested in boxing Manny Pacquiao

Conor McGregor's last foray into boxing saw him suffer a humbling TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr., who stifled his counterpunching with a high-guard and forward pressure to deprive the Irishman of his preferred counterpunching distance. Nevertheless, he has expressed an interest in returning to boxing.

He has been especially interested in facing all-time great pugilist Manny Pacquiao, who he spoke about facing prior to a deflating TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, which derailed his plans, especially after their subsequent bout saw him sustain a crippling injury.

This, however, hasn't stopped him from eyeing a matchup with Pacquiao at some point. But as long as he remains under UFC contract, the bout will be impossible.