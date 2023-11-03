Conor McGregor UFC earnings: How much did 'Notorious' make as per leaked pay details?

Conor McGregor's disclosed UFC earnings have come to light amid the ongoing anti-trust lawsuit, with details emerging about five of his fight purses between 2015 and 2016.

The ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals recently delivered a significant blow to the UFC's efforts to strip the class action status from a lawsuit involving hundreds of MMA fighters seeking unpaid wages. The court's decision paves the way for a trial scheduled for next year. The lawsuit, filed by multiple former fighters, accuses the promotion of engaging in practices that hindered competition, such as market monopolization and suppressing fighter pay, between 2010 and 2017.

Expand Tweet

Now that the matter is under the court's jurisdiction, all the documents can be made publicly accessible. In the UFC's effort to defend their position, they have decided to disclose the fighters' earnings.

According to information extracted from documents released by Bloody Elbow, one of the most significant payouts detailed in the report is associated with Conor McGregor, who seemingly earned approximately $25 million from his fights against opponents like Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, and Eddie Alvarez during that specific period.

Expand Tweet

For his UFC 189 fight against Mendes, McGregor received a payout of $3,285,000. He then faced Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015 for the undisputed featherweight title, earning $4,476,662 or approximately $4,536,932 (exact figure not specified), while the Brazilian received $2,377,699.

Following his victory as the UFC's 145-pound champion, 'The Notorious' had two highly successful bouts against Diaz in the welterweight division. For the first fight, he received $5,576,315, and for the rematch, he earned $5,615,490.

The final disclosed payout was for the UFC 205 fight, where Conor McGregor defeated Alvarez to become the first simultaneous two-division champion. The Irishman received $6,812,374 for that win.

In total, the disclosed earnings from these five fights amount to $25,765,841, with an average of approximately $5,153,168.20 per fight.

Conor McGregor teases a probable UFC return in April 2024

Conor McGregor's participation as a coach, alongside Michael Chandler, on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 ignited excitement for the highly-anticipated return of 'The Notorious'.

However, McGregor's planned fight with Chandler this year was postponed because he failed to fulfill the USADA's necessary drug testing standards within the timeline specified. Recent reports suggest that the Irishman has obliged by submitting his samples, perhaps allowing him to return in or around April 2024.

Conor McGregor was in attendance at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight last weekend and addressed questions regarding his return to the octagon:

"I came through what I came through. I’m sitting on an injury and a loss. Imagine what that [does]. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said — I relate. I must return to my way of living. This is my job. So it’s beyond frustrating and hopefully we can be back in April. I just want the date. My date, please. That’s it."

Check out McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet