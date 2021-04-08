Conor McGregor unearths and responds to an old Khabib tweet from when he was a 'Notorious' fan

Conor McGregor is not willing to let his beef with Khabib Nurmagomedov settle even after the latter retired from the competitive sphere of MMA. The Notorious One recently responded to an old tweet from Khabib and took a jab at him for being a Conor fan in the past.

After McGregor's win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 in 2014, Dethrone launched Conor McGregor Merchandise apparel on its online store and announced the same on its Twitter handle. Khabib Nurmagomedov showed interest in buying the t-shirt in one of his tweets. Conor McGregor unearthed this tweet to take a jab at Khabib for wanting to buy the merch. McGregor also rekindled the memory of the infamous Brooklyn incident in the tweet.

"Get this man a t shirt! And a nappy for the bus," Conor McGregor tweeted.

Conor McGregor deleted the tweet soon after it was posted.

Who needs a new @TheNotoriousMMA UFC178 walkout tee?? These will be up on the site shortly... pic.twitter.com/eF8R9SJE0I — Dethrone_Dan (@Dethrone_Dan) September 9, 2014

The fierce rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov culminated into the biggest MMA fight of all time. The pair battled it out in the main event of UFC 229. Khabib Nurmagomedov retained his UFC lightweight title by defeating McGregor via submission in the fourth round. However, both fighters refused to bury the hatchet after the fight. Conor McGregor and the UFC pursued the rematch on multiple occasions, but Khabib Nurmagoedov refused to do business with The Notorious One up until his retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor shared a cordial relationship

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagoemdov started their UFC careers in the featherweight and lightweight divisions, respectively. Both fighters shared a cordial relationship during Conor McGregor's tenure at featherweight. Khabib even congratulated McGregor personally after the latter's win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 and posted the picture on his Twitter handle.

With CONOR McGREGOR after his unbelievable victory in UFC 178. Опасный пацан. http://t.co/Fu4Qho7t6x pic.twitter.com/9H2Op52qFK — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 28, 2014

However, McGregor's move up to lightweight set both fighters on a collision course. The Eagle fought on the preliminary card of the historic UFC 205 event that saw Conor McGregor become the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history. Khabib Nurmagomedov called out McGregor for a fight in the post-fight interview. Khabib's anger towards the Irishman stemmed from McGregor getting the title shot without ever fighting in the UFC's lightweight division. The Dagestan native was riding a seven-fight winning streak in the UFC at the time and criticized the UFC for granting McGregor the opportunity to fight for the title.

Advertisement

The post-fight callout made the beef official. McGregor's hiatus and Khabib's crowning as the lightweight champion at UFC 223 in April 2018 set the grand stage for the fight to happen, and the rest is history.

Conor McGregor mentioned Khabib buying the t-shirt during UFC 229 press conference and labeled him a "fanboy." The mention was an attempt to take a jab at Khabib Nurmagomedov for pursuing a cordial relationship with McGregor in the past.

"Fanboy, the man was a fanboy. He bought t-shirts of mine. He fucking supported the cause, you remember that? You're a little fanboy. You're a little fanboy bitch. He bought t-shirt to support the cause. Nothing but respect," Conor McGregor said.