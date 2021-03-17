Conor McGregor vows to 'rise again' amid St. Patrick's Day celebrations with girlfriend Dee Devlin

'The Notorious One' Conor McGregor took to Instagram to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with fans. The Irishman has a huge fan following on social media platforms, with the core of his fan base being from the Irish community.

Conor McGregor posted a photo of his girlfriend Dee Devlin at his bar at home while making drinks for the celebrations. In the caption, Conor McGregor highlighted the spirit of rising up to overcome difficulties. He wrote:

"A proper dropper into a pint of Arthur’s special batch please my beautiful baby Dee! Tis’ the month of the Irish and I’m having my feet up and celebrating every last damn second of it! For we will rise and then rise again! As you will never. And I mean NEVER beat Ireland! Up the Irish! Happy Paddy’s Day everyone, enjoy it all month with me! Yours sincerely from the home bar, Half a B Mac G x."

With the Irish fighter's whiskey 'Proper No. 12' out on the bar, the couple looked to have enjoyed the spirit of St. Paddy's day to the fullest!

What are Conor McGregor's plans for the future?

Conor McGregor made his comeback to the Octagon in a rematch against Dustin Poirier in January. However, things did not go his way as 'El Diamante' knocked McGregor out in round 2 of the contest.

Conor McGregor took the loss on the chin as he accepted being unable to block Dustin Poirier's calf kicks. He also admitted to being heavy on his boxing stance.

Nevertheless, McGregor has made his plans for the coming year crystal clear. Immediately after his loss at UFC 257, the Irishman began rallying for a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The latter, too, is keen on completing the trilogy. UFC President Dana White has also stated that it seems illogical to not go in for the trilogy fight when two of the best lightweights want to make it happen.

Conor McGregor does seem dead-set on resurrecting his MMA career. Will he be able to avenge his loss if the trilogy fight does take place? Sound off in the comments section!

