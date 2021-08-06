Conor McGregor vs. Lionel Messi: Who has been the higher paid athlete in 2021?

Earlier this year, Forbes Magazine revealed Conor McGregor to be the highest-paid athlete of 2021, edging over star footballer Lionel Messi, who came in at the second spot.

The Irish MMA icon earned over $180 million over a 12 month period ending May 21, 2021. The total figure includes $158 million from endorsements and advertising sales, the bulk of which came from the Dubliner's majority stake in his whiskey brand Proper Number Twelve.

Argentina forward and now a free agent, Lionel Messi was second on the list and set a record as the highest-earning soccer player after bagging $130 million. His contract at FC Barcelona saw Messi earning a mind-boggling $650million over the course of his last five-year contract at Camp Nou, which equates to around $89 million per season.

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't far behind the likes of McGregor and Messi, with his earnings equating to be around $120 million to secure third place among the Forbes' list of top 10 highest-paid athletes.

Speaking to Forbes Magazine back in May, Conor McGregor expressed his thoughts on becoming the highest-paid athlete in the world.

The Irishman said:

"It’s been a long time coming, and I’ve been waiting on the call, to be honest. I’m glad I pipped Ronaldo this year. I’m in debt to the tough times, because when you break through, you are an unstoppable force." (via Forbes.com)

Conor McGregor showed his aspiration to become the highest-paid athlete to Cristiano Ronaldo

In 2016, Conor McGregor was preparing for a rematch with Nate Daiz at UFC 202 after suffering defeat at the hands of the Stockton native at UFC 196. Cristiano Ronaldo happened to visit McGregor at the UFC gym in Las Vegas, where he was training at the time. The two phenoms of the sporting world shared a few words and were full of respect and admiration towards one another.

In the video below, Conor McGregor is heard chatting with Cristiano Ronaldo about the Forbes' list.

"I'll get up" - McGregor to Ronaldo about his rankings in the Forbes' highest paid athletes list.

Watch the video below:

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Avinash Tewari