Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly: Net worth comparison

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly made headlines after their scrap at the MTV VMAs.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Conor McGregor is worth €170M. Forbes listed the Irishman as the highest-paid athlete in 2020 ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

On the other hand, Machine Gun Kelly has amassed $10 million over the course of his storied music career.

Conor McGregor fights are some of the biggest draws in combat sports. The Irishman has been a part of six of the ten most-selling pay-per-views of all time, as per Tapology.com.

Machine Gun Kelly is an extremely successful rapper. One of his albums has been rated Platinum by the RIAA, while three others have been rated Gold. He also topped Billboard 200 with his album Tickets to my Downfall.

How does Machine Gun Kelly compare against Conor McGregor?

Machine Gun Kelly, aka Colson Baker, first started his journey in the music industry with mix-tapes. His first studio album hit the shelves in 2012, and the rapper hasn't looked back ever since.

Machine Gun Kelly's success has led to partnerships and endorsement deals with several brands, including Reebok and Young & Reckless.

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly have won their fair share of awards as well. The Irishman is one of the winningest fighters on the UFC roster. He was the first simultaneous two-division champion in the promotion's history.

MGK has two MTV Video Music Awards. He won his second at the most recent ceremony, the location of his viral encounter with Conor McGregor.

