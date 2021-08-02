Conor McGregor will feature in his first non-main event since 2014 when he takes on Al Foran in a wheelchair boxing bout

Conor McGregor has been a household name in the world of combat sports for years.

In the wake of the devastating injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is now set to take on Al Foran. What's different this time around is the fact that the Irishman will not be the center of attention on the card for the first time since 2014.

Conor McGregor has been touted as the prime exhibit of every fight card ever since he fought Dennis Siver at UFC Fight Night 59 back in January 2015. The fight saw the Dubliner emerge triumphant with a second-round KO.

Conor McGregor working on his craft in the face of adversity

Conor McGregor seems keen not to let his injury and recovery slow him down or take him out of action. The Irishman is slated to take on the man who has made a career out of impersonating him. The charity fight is set to go down at the Clayton Hotel in Galway, Ireland, in September.

Conor McGregor will be seen as the co-main attraction on the card alongside comedian Steven Goggins. 'The Notorious' McGregor will be fighting on the card in a bid to raise money for the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Considering how a Conor McGregor fight is a grand event, it is safe to say the charity is likely to benefit greatly from the addition of the former two-division UFC champion to the card..

In addition to being a source of funds for a charitable cause, the fight will offer Conor McGregor a platform to keep in touch with his craft even though he finds himself on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

The 33-year-old is likely to return to action in 2022 and could face Dustin Poirier for the fourth time.

