"Conor McGregor will fight Islam Makhachev end of the year" - UFC Fans come up with outrageous 2024 fight predictions

MMA enthusiasts turned into matchmaking experts and predicted potential clashes they could see in 2024.

Moving on from the eventful 2023, which was filled with unprecedented upsets and awe-inspiring moments, the UFC is set to start 2024 with a bang. With some significant matchups already announced and others still under discussion, fans can look forward to another thrilling year.

A recent Instagram post from TNT Sports' UFC page prompted fans to share their predictions for the wildest fight they expect from the UFC this year.

Fans crafted an array of imaginative predictions and also speculated on diverse fight outcomes, some of which appeared distant from reality.

One fan wrote:

"Jon Jones finishes both Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall early."

Another wrote:

"Conor McGregor will fight Islam Makhachev at 170 [pounds] by the end of the year."

"McGregor vs Sean Strickland by the end of the year 👀🤣"

"Israel Adesanya becomes MW champ again"

"McGregor's fight will be at The Sphere and not T Mobile"

"McGregor quadruple champ"

"Paddy Pimblett to be lightweight champ 🫣"

"Big UFC tournaments such as open weight, grappling matches on UFC cards, or a new weight class (165 and bump welterweight up to 175)"

Conor McGregor announces UFC return against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor's return to the UFC has become one of the most widely discussed subjects in recent times.

'The Notorious' has been out of action since suffering a leg injury in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July of 2021. Although McGregor served as the opposing coach against Michael Chandler on the UFC's reality TV show The Ultimate Fighter and had a fight targeted for late 2023, the potential bout was initially delayed due to his absence from the USADA drug-testing pool.

The former two-division UFC champion announced on Sunday that he will fight 'Iron' in a UFC event in Las Vegas on June 29. McGregor added that the bout would be contested at 185 pounds:

"Ladies and gentlemen, a Happy New Year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor, the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week, June 29th... and the opponent, Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds."

The MMA promotion has not yet made an official announcement regarding a match for either McGregor or Chandler, and there hasn't been any confirmation of an event scheduled for June 29. However, McGregor's rumored comeback aligns with the timeframe traditionally associated with international fight week, which is one of the UFC's biggest weeks of the year.