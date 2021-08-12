Conor McGregor working with Arnold Schwarzenegger's girlfriend Heather Milligan for broken leg recovery

Conor McGregor recently shared a picture with his longtime physical therapist Heather Milligan, who also happens to be the partner of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Conor McGregor is working closely with Milligan to recover from the tibia and fibula fracture in the lower leg that he sustained at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier.

"Excellent work today with Heather Milligan of Elite Orthosport! This woman and the team here is incredible! The same team I repaired my acl with in record time back in 2013. The same team I will repair this bone with in record time! Let's go team!" Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

The same team I repaired my acl with in record time back in 2013. The same team I will repair this bone with in record time! Let’s go team! @tidlsport @EliteOrthoSport pic.twitter.com/5FXe3HVZvB — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 12, 2021

Conor McGregor has been keeping his followers updated about his recovery from the horrific leg break, and he promises fans a quick and smooth recovery. Things seem to be going well for the Irishman following the surgery that took place the day after the fight. McGregor has not only returned to the gym but is also visiting pubs and restaurants around Las Vegas as he recovers. Most recently, he celebrated the birthday of his fiance Dee Devlin.

Who is Heather Milligan?

Born on November 9, 1974, Heather Milligan is the founder of Elite OrthoSport in Santa Monica, California. According to their Instagram bio, they are a state-of-the-art medical facility specializing in orthopedics and sports medicine.

The couple has reportedly been together since 2013. They have been spotted traveling around the world during their relationship.

Heather Milligan reportedly participated as a medical personnel in Schwarzenegger’s famous strength competition, the Arnold Strongman Classic.

Conor McGregor worked with Heather Milligan for his 2013 ACL tear

As mentioned in his tweet, Conor McGregor previously worked with Heather Milligan when he tore his ACL in a fight against Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night 26 in August 2013. The Irishman revealed in a media conference that he heard a big pop mid-round and let out a scream but then decided to continue. He picked up a lopsided unanimous decision victory in the fight.

In the months that followed, Conor McGregor posted a few updates on social media about his recovery work with Heather Milligan.

Doing Rehab with Heather @HMilliPT Milligan!! Best in the BUSINESS!! Do yo thang H-Milli haha pic.twitter.com/IkEAWsrhEv — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 16, 2013

Here's another one:

“@TheNotoriousMMA:5 hrs rehab today.Muscle definition is coming back FAST.I will set records on this pic.twitter.com/2QG8kZNzm4” WORK pays off! — Heather Milligan (@HMilliPT) October 1, 2013

Heather Milligan congratulated Conor McGregor after he returned from the injury and picked up a TKO win over Diego Brandao at UFC Fight Night 46 less than a year later. The Irishman responded with a heartfelt message of gratitude.

@HMilliPT Thank you Heather!! For absolutely everything! I learned so much with you that will stand to me forever!! Hopefully see you soon!! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 20, 2014

