"Conor doesn't overly respect low kicks" - Dan Hooker on why Dustin Poirier beat the Irishman at UFC 257

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes Conor McGregor does not respect his opponents' low kicks as much as he should, which cost him the fight against Dustin Poirier. Low calf kicks are what 'The Diamond' used at UFC 257 as his weapon of choice to equal the scores against 'The Notorious' in the rematch of their 2014 contest.

Conor McGregor legs were left visibly red and swollen after the fight ended, and by the time he was walking out of backstage, he was limping and had crutches ready for support.

Speaking on Submission Radio, Dan Hooker shared his opinion on the UFC 257 headliner, and whether Conor McGregor losing to calf kicks from Dustin Poirier surprised him. The No. 8 ranked lightweight said that even though nothing about MMA surprises him anymore, he could not recollect a southpaw fighter using calf kicks against another southpaw fighter, making Dustin Poirier's kicks unique and highly effective.

"Nothing in the sport surprises me anymore. That's why we play the sport and why we like the sport. it's just an absolute roller coaster...

"There's not many southpaw calf kickers. That's like a new one. Two orthodox fighters calf kicking is a pretty familiar sight, but at the top level, southpaw vs. southpaw, that's like a different, a new tool... it's good. It's a good weapon to add to your arsenal, especially against Conor, who doesn't overly respect the low kick from too many opponents."

Dan Hooker also competed at UFC 257 and faced the same luck as Conor McGregor. The 30-year-old Kiwi fighter lost to UFC debutant Michael Chandler via TKO, which took his current losing streak to two. Before this, he had lost to Dustin Poirier in his last outing in June 2020 via unanimous decision.

Dan Hooker on Dustin Poirier: That's a guy who's earned it

Despite losing to Dustin Poirier last year, Dan Hooker did not shy away from giving credit where it was due.

He heaped praises on the Lafayette, Louisiana fighter, and explained that he was happy to see him get this well-deserved win.

"That's a guy who's earned it. Dustin's catchphrase is 'Paid in full', and that's one hundred percent what it is. That guy wears his heart on his sleeve. That guy goes out there and fights his heart out. Every single fight, he goes out and puts it on the line. It's good to see the result or a fighter like that..."

Watch Dustin Poirier explain why the calf kicks against Conor McGregor were so effective below.