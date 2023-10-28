"Conor pretending to be Aldo" - When Joe Rogan couldn't help but fanboy over Conor McGregor's 'genius'

Conor McGregor's greatest-ever performance is usually regarded as either his two-round masterclass against Eddie Alvarez or his 13-second knockout against José Aldo. Both victories represent major milestones in the Irishman's career.

His win over Aldo is his most emphatic, as it enthroned him as the UFC featherweight champion, the first of his two titles in the promotion. It also ranks as the fastest knockout in UFC championship history. The genius behind his 13-second knockout was revisited by UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

In a clip that's been shared on Instagram, Rogan spoke about footage of the Irishman in his locker room prior to his bout with Aldo. The footage has become part of MMA folklore for showing Conor McGregor practicing the counter-left hand that knocked José Aldo unconscious.

However, a longer clip showed McGregor imitating Aldo's actions prior to the knockout blow, which Rogan lauded:

"You know what's even more genius? He worked on the exact same thing and he mimicked what he was going to do, in the green room. There's video of him, of Conor pretending to be Aldo, then him showing what he's gonna do."

The win launched Conor McGregor into superstardom, and he went on to become the biggest pay-per-view draw in MMA history. Now, fans are awaiting his octagon return against Michael Chandler, which will presumably occur at UFC 300. However, nothing is confirmed.

Meanwhile, José Aldo has since retired from active MMA competition and has been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Conor McGregor trash-talks Gilbert Burns

Conor McGregor and Gilbert Burns are two fighters that no one ever foresaw crossing paths. The two men compete in different divisions, with the Irishman being a lightweight while the Brazilian is a welterweight. However, 'Durinho' has recently drawn McGregor's attention, leading to a social media callout.

McGregor took a swipe at the 170-pounder, describing him as a 'fat lesbian' due to his haircut and perceived weight gain. The Irishman is no stranger to targeting his UFC roster-mates online and has spent his last two years taking aim at anyone and everyone.