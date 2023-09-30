"Conor’s having two kids and his girlfriend is not having twins" - When Conor McGregor was blatantly accused of infidelity by Eddie Alvarez

Conor McGregor is not often bested on the microphone or in promotional press conferences but Eddie Alvarez's accusation in the lead-up to their lightweight title fight left him stone-faced.

Alvarez and McGregor had some fiery exchanges in the lead-up to their UFC 205 main event bout. Their press conference yielded some iconic moments including an accusation of infidelity by Alvarez against McGregor.

Alvarez alleged that McGregor was expecting to be a father to two children and his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, would not be giving birth to twins. 'The Underground King' left his comment open to interpretation by fans and was met with no response from 'The Notorious'. Alvarez said:

“I could tell you what his ‘special announcement’ is if you guys wanna know. Conor’s having two kids and his girlfriend is not having twins – so you guys do the math.”

Conor McGregor has been with his fiancee, Dee Devlin, since 2008.

McGregor went on to take his revenge inside the octagon by dominating Alvarez thoroughly and dropping him multiple times in the first round. He then went on to land a multi-punch combo to win via TKO and become the first fighter to hold championships in two separate divisions simultaneously.

Dana White discusses Conor McGregor's return to the octagon

Conor McGregor has not fought since a string of back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier.

McGregor's much-awaited return was scheduled for this year after featuring on The Ultimate Fighter for a second time in his career. 'The Notorious' was slated to coach a team against lightweight contender Michael Chandler and then take him on in the finale of the show.

With the fight yet to be announced despite the show's conclusion, UFC president Dana White addressed McGregor's return and predicted it may be next year while also being open to facilitate another fight for Chandler should he wish to fight sooner. White said:

“I got nothing on either one of those guys right now. I mean, I’ve been saying for a while, you know, next year is when Conor’s gonna fight. And then obviously, you know, if Chandler gets angsty we’ll figure something out. I think Chandler’s got a bunch of money, he’s hanging out with his family and when the time is right for the Conor fight, I’m sure that’s the fight he wants. I’m not speaking for him, I’m just assuming [that’s the fight he wants].”

