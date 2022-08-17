"Conor won't be used to elevate young talents" - Daniel Cormier has his say on Conor McGregor's potential opponent when he returns to the Octagon

Daniel Cormier doesn't believe Conor McGregor will return to the UFC just to build up another young fighter.

McGregor's highly anctipiated UFC return remains a mystery as neither an opponent nor a date have been confirmed. 'Notorious' has been the subject of call-outs from fighters such as Jorge Masvidal, Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira. However, the uncertainty surrounding his return means nothing has been agreed.

Speaking on the Talking Brawls YouTube channel, 'DC' revealed he originally wanted to see the Irishman fight Nate Diaz or Michael Chandler. Cormier doesn't know what's next for McGregor though.

"I thought he should fight Nate Diaz. I thought he was going to fight Michael Chandler, but Chandler sounds like he's going to fight [Dustin Poirier]. I really don't know what's next for Conor McGregor."

He added:

"I don't feel like you can just put him in there with anyone. I don't feel like you can just put him in there with anyone. Whoever he fights has to have some name value, Conor won't be used to elevate young talent."

The UFC star is currently recovering from a serious leg break injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier last year. Dana White had previously stated that he believed McGregor would return to the octagon by early 2023.

However, there is no information suggesting that the Irishman is close to agreeing a fight with an opponent.

Jake Paul expects to fight Conor McGregor after he defeats Nate Diaz

Jake Paul believes he's finally going to get his long awaited boxing bout with UFC star Conor McGregor.

The former Disney channel star turned boxer has been campaigning for a fight with the Irishman for a number of months. He believes a victory over Nate Diaz will be enough to convince McGregor to take him seriously.

Speaking on UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley's podcast, 'The Problem Child' revealed that he's expecting to face Nate Diaz in the squared circle soon.

"That's gonna happen [boxing Nate Diaz], in the next two years. It's huge man. It's getting closer and closer to being real. Finally, the UFC got him [Nate Diaz] the fight with Khamzat [Chimaev]... Me vs. Nate will probably be at 180lbs. Then it'll be Jake Paul beats Nate and it gets closer and closer to Conor [McGregor] not being able to duck me anymore."

Nate Diaz will face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 later this year. The bout is Diaz's last of his UFC contract. Many fans expect him to make the switch to boxing in order to cash in and earn the biggest payday of his fighting career by facing Jake Paul.

