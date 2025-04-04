'Contender Series' vet Torrez Finney expresses excitement for octagon debut at UFC Vegas 105

Torrez Finney recently expressed his excitement for his octagon debut at UFC Vegas 105, which takes place at the Apex on Saturday night. He is set to kick off the main card, when he takes on Robert Valentin in a middleweight bout.

It is a long-awaited debut for Finney as he famously made history for being the only competitor to compete on 'Dana White's Contender Series' three times before earning a contract. He gained plenty of fanfare during his bouts as photos of his physical stature and football days circulated on social media.

It wasn't an easy road to the UFC for Finney by any means, as White was critical of his performance on his second attempt despite earning a win and passed on awarding him a contract.

During his latest conversation with Spectator Sports, Finney shared his thoughts on his first fight week and promotional debut. 'The Punisher' mentioned that he was excited to finally compete in the UFC:

"I'm keeping it even keel because once we get in, it's me and another guy and the referee in there. So, I keep that same mentality no matter how big the stage is. And yeah, I'm excited. I'm excited for the UFC debut... I'm just really joyful to be able to just experience this entire thing. Obviously, the fight's the main thing. Get to the fight, get the win and see what happens after, but right now I'm just excited and can't wait. Training camp been going so well."

Check out Torrez Finney's comments below (0:55):

Torrez Finney wants to remain active in the UFC

During the aforementioned interview, Torrez Finney expressed his interest in being an active competitor in the UFC rather than having lengthy layoffs between fights.

Finney mentioned that he would like to compete at least three time a year:

"I was trying my best to get on the card in February, maybe even March, but, you know, they got me in April, so I was like, 'Alright, I'll take it'... My goal every year is to try to get at least three fights and even regionally, it was hard for me to get fights." [1:31]

Check out the final faceoff between Torrez Finney and Robert Valentin below:

