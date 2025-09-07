"Continue to hate" - $400 million worth Floyd Mayweather fires back at haters with blunt message after Mike Tyson fight news

Floyd Mayweather recently addressed the backlash and criticism that arose after the announcement of his upcoming bout with Mike Tyson.Initially, only reports indicated that 'Money' and Tyson would be facing off against each other soon. Shortly thereafter, Mayweather confirmed these reports and revealed that he will be competing against the former heavyweight boxing champion in an exhibition match scheduled for 2026.However, many netizens voiced their opinions, with some expressing criticism about the matchup. In response, @HappyPunch on X shared a video of Mayweather, where the 48-year-old clapped back at the critics, saying:&quot;Sh*t. I'm pretty sure I'd be upset too. If I was somebody else, I'd be mad at Mayweather, too. How the f**k for 29 years-30 years you keep getting money like this? I'd be mad too. I'd be hating on Mayweather, too. Continue to hate. People only talk about winners. I'm a winner, so continue to talk.&quot;Check out Floyd Mayweather's comments below: Mike Tyson talks about fighting Floyd Mayweather nextMike Tyson retired from professional boxing in 2005. However, he made a comeback last year to face Jake Paul, where he experienced a defeat via unanimous decision. Now months later, Tyson has signed up to enter the ring again.In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Iron Mike' shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout against Floyd Mayweather, saying:&quot;This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable, and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets. I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this. It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening!&quot;