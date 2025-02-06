“Continue the race” - Jeremy Pacatiw ready to resume stellar climb to the top against dangerous Ibragim Dauev

Jeremy Pacatiw won't stop until he makes it to the finish line.

Presumably, crossing that line means capturing the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship — a goal Pacatiw is well on his way to achieving.

But if he hopes to stay in the race, he'll have to go through a fighter who has never known defeat in his career.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video will see Pacatiw square off with rising Russian star Ibragim Dauev.

During a recent conversation with The MMA Superfan, Pacatiw stressed the importance of putting in the work and maintaining a positive attitude, even in the face of great adversity:

"As a martial artist, I learned a lot. You really need to put in the work and you should have the right attitude for it. You need to have perseverance no matter what happens in life, you have to get up. Life can be unpredictable, but you have to get up and continue the race until the end."

Jeremy Pacatiw looks to keep his streak alive against the unbeaten Ibragim Dauev

Jeremy Pacatiw goes into ONE Fight Night 28 having won three of his four fights under the ONE Championship banner, his lone loss coming against reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world titleholder Fabricio Andrade.

Since that fight, 'The Juggernaut' believes he has made the appropriate adjustments, as evidenced by his back-to-back wins against Tial Thang and Wang Shuo in his last two outings:

"I feel that after my fight against Fabricio Andrade, my trajectory has been good. I need to keep on winning, and I need to win this fight."

Will he make it three straight on martial arts' biggest global stage, or will Ibragim Dauev snap his streak and earn a spot in the bantamweight MMA top five?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

