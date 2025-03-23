Controversial MMA fighter asks 'someone' to "sign Leon Edwards for anti-bullying lessons" following dismal performance against Sean Brady

Leon Edwards' recent submission loss to Sean Brady at UFC London has led to mockery from a fellow mixed martial artist. ESPN MMA took to Instagram with a post about Brady's win, which is the biggest of his career so far. It distinguished Brady as the first and only person to ever finish Edwards.

Moreover, it leaves Rocky in his first-ever losing streak, as he previously suffered a loss to Belal Muhammad, the new UFC welterweight champion, at UFC 304. Unfortunately for Edwards, he will now have to deal with a wave of mockery following his second straight loss on English soil.

Dillon Danis, as he is known to, wasted no time in popping up in the comment section of the post. He poked fun at Edwards, referencing the now legendary speech his head coach, Dave Lovell, gave to galvanize him to knock Kamaru Usman out cold with the UFC 278 head kick.

During the speech, Lovell urged Edwards to stop Usman from bullying him with his wrestling, which is exactly what Brady did. Naturally, Danis couldn't help but make a remark about it.

"Someone needs to sign Leon Edwards up for anti-bullying lessons"

Check out a screenshot of Dillon Danis' comment:

A screenshot of Dillon Danis' comment

Edwards will now have much to do to regain his momentum, and even more-so to earn another crack at championship gold. By comparison, Brady has likely asserted himself as a worthy contender for whoever emerges from UFC 314 as welterweight champion between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Leon Edwards' last fight was also a lopsided defeat

Heading into UFC 304, Leon Edwards was expected to deliver a performance worthy of his fellow countrymen. After all, he was England's first UFC champion since Michael Bisping. Moreover, his opponent, Belal Muhammad, was a familiar foe that he seemed en route to beating in their first fight.

Check out Leon Edwards' loss to Belal Muhammad:

Unfortunately for him, their second clash was a humiliating loss that saw Muhammad make easy work of his takedown defense, dunking him on his own head. Besides the final moments of round five, where Edwards gained top control and split him open with an elbow, it was a suffocating performance.

