Controversial MMA fighter claims he would 'run through all' as new era of welterweights take shape

MMA fighter Dillon Danis, who often makes controversial or bold claims, recently did the same while speaking about the current state of the UFC's welterweight division. It all started when an Instagram account named @fullviolence uploaded a post that featured several new welterweight contenders.

The image of the post featured Sean Brady, Jack Della Maddalena, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Garry, Carlos Prates, Michael Morales and Joaquin Buckley. The caption described them as the 'new era' of 170-pound fighters in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

"The new era of welterweight elites has arrived."

Check out the post below:

Danis did not seem impressed with the post and shared his thoughts in the comments section. 'El Jefe' claimed that he would make light work of all the fighters mentioned in the post.

"I run through them all."

Check out a screenshot of Dillon Danis' comment below:

Dillon Danis reacts to the new crop of UFC welterweights

What is Dillon Danis' MMA record?

Dillon Danis is a prominent name in the MMA world today and is often seen engaging in trash talk with other MMA fighters on social media. But one interesting thing to note is that despite his relevance in the sport, Danis has only been a part of two professional MMA fights and is currently 2-0.

Danis made his professional debut at Bellator 198 in April 2018. The 31-year-old won the encounter via first-round submission. His second MMA appearance took place at Bellator 222 in June 2019. Once again, 'El Jefe' finished the fight via submission in the opening round.

Danis also ventured into the world of boxing and competed against Logan Paul in a professional bout consisting of six rounds. The event was held in October 2023 at Manchester Arena in England.

In the final round of the bout, Danis attempted a guillotine choke on Paul, leading to an all-out brawl. 'El Jefe' ended up losing the contest via DQ.

