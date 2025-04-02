Controversial MMA influencer accuses Dana White of 'saving Ciryl Gane from bad matchups yet again' after Alexander Volkov's potential fight booking

A controversial MMA influencer accused Dana White of "saving Ciryl Gane from bad matchups" by potentially booking Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida.

On December 7, ufc-310-ciryl-gane-vs-alexander-volkov-full-video-highlights" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">number three-ranked Volkov and number two-ranked Gane battled on the UFC 310 main card. Gane controversially emerged victorious in the rematch, securing his second win against Volkov.

Earlier this week, Leonardo Guimaraes reported that the UFC is working on booking Volkov against number six-ranked Jailton Almeida for the June 14 event in Atlanta, Georgia.

'Full Violence' re-posted Guimaraes' report on Instagram, leading to the following response from a content creator named 'The MMA Guru':

"Dana White "yeah we've got something to do right by Volkov coming up, we're gonna make this alright by him" after the Gane robbery. *DROPS ALMEIDA ON HIM, saving Gane from bad matchups yet again. SIgn me up for Gane vs Pavlovich though"

The MMA Guru's comment

Ciryl Gane started his UFC tenure with six consecutive wins, including three finishes. The Frenchman has since fought five times, with his only losses being for the title against Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.

'Bon Gamin' has only fought twice since his disappointing first-round submission loss against Jones, defeating Serghei Spivac in September 2023 and Alexander Volkov in December 2024.

What's next for Ciryl Gane and the UFC heavyweight division?

Jon Jones defended his UFC heavyweight title for the first time with a third-round knockout against Stipe Miocic in November 2024.

Since then, 'Bones' has been negotiating for more money to defend his throne against interim title-holder Tom Aspinall, who defended his temporary strap in July 2024.

The negotiations between Jones and the UFC have placed a temporary hold on the rest of the division's title picture. In the meantime, number two-ranked Ciryl Gane needs at least another win before securing a title shot. The UFC could be saving Gane for a main event in France later this year, which has not been announced.

Potential opponents for Gane's next fight include number four-ranked Sergei Pavlovich and number five-ranked Curtis Blaydes.

Meanwhile, the winner of the rumored bout between Jailton Almeida and Alexander Volkov would also have a strong presence in the heavyweight division's title picture.

