"Cook that fraud" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele's verbal smackdown on Dillon Danis as MMA community's latest feud heats up

Fans recently reacted after Nina-Marie Daniele's verbal smackdown on Dillon Danis as their social media feud heats up. The journalist clapped back at the former Bellator competitor after he made a comment on one of her recent tweets.

Danis took aim at Daniele over a gym selfie that she posted to her X account. After making a comment about her appearance, the journalist clapped back in a big way by mentioning that he'll never make it to the UFC. She wrote:

"Dillon Danis, I was gonna make a joke about how my belly is getting big because these UFC paychecks are letting me eat good...but instead, I'll post a pic at UFC HQ. A place you'll never be @dillondanis."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's response below:

Daniele's response to Danis [Image courtesy: @ninamdrama - X]

Fans shared their reactions and complimented the journalist for clap back at the jiu-jitsu practitioner. They mentioned that Daniele clearly won the exchange and that it'd be hard for Danis to one-up her response. Fans wrote:

"Cook that fraud"

"Imagine being friends with Conor and still not getting one UFC fight [crying emoji] even Artem got [a] fight lmao"

"Don't even ever reply to him again. He's just a complete fraud. Phoney guy."

Check out the fan reaction tweets below:

Fan reaction tweets [Image courtesy: @ninamdrama - X]

What did Dillon Danis say that resulted in the response from Nina-Marie Daniele?

The beef between Nina-Marie Daniele and Dillon Danis was unexpected, but ended up generating plenty of discussion on social media.

The aforementioned exchange began after the journalist posted a gym selfie along with a question to her followers. She asked whether her forehead was looking larger and resulted in a reply from Danis. The former Bellator competitor made a comment about her appearance, which wasn't met with the response he had anticipated.

Danis wrote:

"Nah, just your belly."

Check out Dillon Danis' tweet below:

Danis' response to Daniele's tweet [Image courtesy: @dillondanis - X]