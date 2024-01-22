“Cooking suits you” - Ilia Topuria riles up social media with new diss aimed at Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 298 showdown

Ilia Topuria recently riled up the MMA community on social media after taking aim at Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 298.

The surging featherweight contender hasn't shied away from sharing how confident he is that he will dethrone 'Volk', who has been dominant when competing at featherweight. He took to his X account and diminished the featherweight champion's chances at retaining his title and mentioned that he would be dethroning him. He wrote:

"If you come for that zero, be prepared to leave empty-handed. I don't plan on giving an inch. Your time has gone. Just do yourself a favor and show up for the fight, because I'll be the one walking away with a couple of zeros. By the way, cooking suits you better."

Topuria's tweet regarding his upcoming title fight against Volkanovski [Image courtesy: @Topuriailia - X]

Fans reacted as there were some who agreed with 'El Matador', while there were a large number of others who backed Volkanovski. They mentioned that he could be in for a surprise at UFC 298 as the short-notice loss to Islam Makhachev is misleading in terms of whether he is regressing. They wrote:

"There’s levels in this game, bro. You will be shocked."

"Gonna be weird for you when he takes your 0 and cooks you dinner afterwards!"

"Bruh, if Alex wrecks you, I know you’re deleting your account. So ima just tell you that I love the fight style and wish you the best with your career. Maybe this fight humbles you. Maybe it doesn’t. Either way good luck."

"All that to get ground and pounded in the 3rd by the GOAT."

"I’ma have a field day with your goofy a*s"

"Volkanovski is going to cook you on February 17th"

Fan reaction to Topuria's tweet [Image courtesy: @Topuriailia - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Topuria is correct in his prediction of dethroning Volkanovski to keep his unbeaten record intact and usher in a new era in the featherweight division.

Ilia Topuria shares update on his training for UFC 298

Ilia Topuria recently shared a video update for fans on his training ahead of his featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.

The surging featherweight contender took to his X account, where he noted that he went through another productive week of training, along with a faithful message. He wrote:

"One more week of focused training, remembering self-belief and determination, 1:7, 'For God has not given us a spirit of timidity, but of power, of love and of self-control'...every drop of sweat has a purpose. #FeEnUnoMismo #Determinación" [Translated from Spanish]

