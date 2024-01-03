UFC 298 fight card: Here are all the confirmed fights set to rock Anaheim’s Honda Center in February

The second UFC pay-per-view of 2024, UFC 298, currently features 14 fights, including a world title main event.

On February 17, Dana White and the UFC will travel to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, for UFC 298. Less than two months before showtime, the fight card is loaded with intriguing matchups and star power.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski returns to his featherweight throne after coming up short in his attempt to become a two-division champion. Volkanovski’s latest challenge at 145 pounds is Ilia Topuria, a hard-hitting 26-year-old with a professional MMA record of 14-0 (6-0 in the UFC).

As for the UFC 298 co-main event, Robert Whittaker looks to get back on track after suffering a shocking loss against Dricus Du Plessis. To silence the doubters, Whittaker must get through Paulo Costa, who hasn’t fought since defeating Luke Rockhold in August 2022.

The February 17 pay-per-view main card also features Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili.

Cejudo’s last fight, a split-decision loss against Aljamain Sterling, ended a three-year layoff. ‘Triple C’ plans to potentially secure another title shot by taking out Sterling’s close friend, Dvalishvili, who is riding a nine-fight win streak since losing his first two UFC fights.

The second UFC pay-per-view of 2024 will be rounded off by two more fights. Tai Tuivasa will attempt to end a three-fight skid by taking out Marcin Tybura. Meanwhile, Ian Garry will look to ignore the public negativity by securing his most impressive win to date against Geoff Neal.

Watch Volkanovski and Topuria face off below:

Who is fighting on the UFC 298 preliminary card?

Before the previously mentioned PPV main card, nine fights are scheduled for the preliminary portion of the February 17 event.

In the women’s strawweight division, a title shot could be on the line as No. 3-ranked Tatiana Suarez goes toe-to-toe with No. 4-ranked Amanda Lemos. Suarez has racked up two wins since returning from a nearly four-year layoff, while Lemos is coming off a title fight loss against Zhang Weili.

The UFC 298 preliminary card also features the following eight fights - Danny Barlow vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (welterweight), Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa (heavyweight), Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro (light heavyweight), Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight), Anthony Hernandez vs. Ikram Aliskerov (middleweight), Rinya Nakamura vs. Brady Hiestand (bantamweight), Val Woodburn vs. Oban Elliott (welterweight), and AJ Dobson vs. Tresean Gore (middleweight).

Watch Topuria's fight announcement video below: